Asian stocks fall in muted trade ahead of Fed meeting

TOKYO (AP) — Asian stocks mostly fell in muted trading Tuesday as investors awaited decisions on interest rates and earnings reports from around the world.

Traders were awaiting the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision, due on Wednesday. They also monitor indicators of the Chinese economy, the main engine of growth in the region.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged down 0.1% to 27,391.88. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged up nearly 0.1% to 7,487.10. The South Korean Kospi fell 0.4% to 2,440.25. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.3% to 22,011.37, while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.2% to 3,262.62.

“China’s rapid reopening has boosted its domestic growth outlook, Europe’s mild weather has sharply reduced its risk of recession, and a string of better inflation news has raised hopes that the Fed could be able to stage a “soft landing” in the United States,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

“Despite these changes, the risk of recession in the United States remains a major concern and could be the most important risk to the global cyclical picture,” he said.

Stocks fell Monday on Wall Street. The S&P 500 fell 1.3% to 4,017.77, giving back some of the gains that took it last week to its highest level since early December. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8% to 33,717.09, while the Nasdaq composite fell 2% to 1,393.81.

Markets have recently veered on fears that the economy and corporate earnings are set to fall sharply, along with competing hopes that slowing inflation will prompt the Federal Reserve to ease interest rates.

The central bank’s next rate decision comes on Wednesday, and most investors expect it to announce a hike of just 0.25 percentage points. It would be the smallest increase since March, after a series of 0.75 point increases and then a 0.50 point increase, and it would mean less additional pressure on the economy.

Higher rates fight inflation by intentionally slowing the economy, while lowering investment prices. Inflation has cooled since the summer amid last year’s blizzard of rate hikes, but the economy has also shown signs of concern.

The big question is whether Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will give the markets what they want to hear on Wednesday afternoon — hints that rate hikes will end soon and that rate cuts might even be possible. at the end of this year – or stick to the Fed’s mantra that it plans to keep rates higher for longer, even in a modest recession.

Central banks in Europe and the UK are also expected to announce their latest rate hikes this week.

Beyond interest rates, more than 100 S&P 500 companies are due to report this week on profits they made in the last three months of 2022. Among them are tech heavyweights Apple, Amazon and Google’s parent company. Because these companies are three of the four largest on Wall Street by market value, their stock market movements have far more influence on the S&P 500 than any other.

Apple’s 2% drop on Monday, for example, was the heaviest weight in the S&P 500.

Morgan Stanley strategists led by Michael Wilson are warning tougher times may be ahead.

“The reality is that earnings are turning out even worse than feared based on the data, especially on margins,” they wrote in a report. “Second, investors seem to have forgotten the cardinal rule of ‘don’t fight the Fed.’ Maybe this week will serve as a reminder.

Later this week, the US government will also give its latest monthly labor market update. Hiring remained resilient across the economy, even as housing and other corners weakened sharply under the weight of all the Fed rate hikes since last year.

Some big tech companies have announced high-profile layoffs after admitting misinterpreting their boom out of the pandemic. But the job cuts could start to spread to other sectors of the economy. Hasbro and 3M announced layoffs last week.

Economists expect Friday’s report to show U.S. employers added 187,500 more jobs than they cut in January. That would be a slowdown from hiring 223,000 people in December.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude fell 30 cents to $77.60 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It fell $1.78 on Monday to $77.90 a barrel.

Brent crude, the international standard, fell 25 cents to $84.25 a barrel.

In currency trading, the US dollar fell slightly to 130.25 Japanese yen from 130.43 yen. The euro cost $1.0846 instead of $1.0852.

___

AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed.

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.