sensex today: Live Stock Market Updates: Sensex Erases Early Gains, Drop 250 Pts, Nifty Below 17,600; BPCL gains 3%, Adani Gas tanks 10%

Sensex Today Live: Indian stocks fell after a volatile open on Tuesday, the final day of Adani Enterprises’ mega secondary stock sale and ahead of the country’s annual pre-budget economic survey.

Benchmarks hovered between 0.5% gains and 0.5% losses in early trading before falling, once again dragged down by financial heavyweights . The index fell 0.4%, continuing its decline on the heels of the report from short sellers on Adani Group shares.

As most Adani Group shares resumed their slide, once again flagship Adani Enterprises rose 1.73% on the final day of its crucial $2.5 billion follow-on stock offering. .

The group’s seven listed companies have lost $65 billion in market value since US firm Hindenburg Research flagged concerns about the groups’ debt levels and use of tax havens, accusations the conglomerate has denied.

India’s annual pre-budget economic survey is due later today, in which the government is expected to peg GDP growth at 6-6.8% for 2023-24, the slowest in three years, it said. reported Reuters.

This will put more emphasis on the government’s fiscal consolidation path and borrowing schedule for FY2024 during the Union budget on February 1.

Traders will also be watching the budget for any incentives to attract foreign investors, which have crowded into the market, especially since the Adani Group report on Wednesday.

Foreign institutional investors sold 151.65 billion rupees ($1.86 billion) worth of shares on a net basis over the past three sessions.

Later in the day, the focus will shift to the US Federal Reserve’s decision on future monetary policy, which is critical for Indian businesses, especially IT companies, which have heavy exposure to the US.

Among individual stocks, Bharat Petroleum jumped more than 4% and was the Nifty 50’s top gainer after reporting third-quarter results.