sensex today: Live Stock Market Updates: Sensex Erases Early Gains, Drop 250 Pts, Nifty Below 17,600; BPCL gains 3%, Adani Gas tanks 10%
Benchmarks hovered between 0.5% gains and 0.5% losses in early trading before falling, once again dragged down by financial heavyweights . The index fell 0.4%, continuing its decline on the heels of the report from short sellers on Adani Group shares.
As most Adani Group shares resumed their slide, once again flagship Adani Enterprises rose 1.73% on the final day of its crucial $2.5 billion follow-on stock offering. .
The group’s seven listed companies have lost $65 billion in market value since US firm Hindenburg Research flagged concerns about the groups’ debt levels and use of tax havens, accusations the conglomerate has denied.
India’s annual pre-budget economic survey is due later today, in which the government is expected to peg GDP growth at 6-6.8% for 2023-24, the slowest in three years, it said. reported Reuters.
This will put more emphasis on the government’s fiscal consolidation path and borrowing schedule for FY2024 during the Union budget on February 1.
Traders will also be watching the budget for any incentives to attract foreign investors, which have crowded into the market, especially since the Adani Group report on Wednesday.
Foreign institutional investors sold 151.65 billion rupees ($1.86 billion) worth of shares on a net basis over the past three sessions.
Later in the day, the focus will shift to the US Federal Reserve’s decision on future monetary policy, which is critical for Indian businesses, especially IT companies, which have heavy exposure to the US.
Among individual stocks, Bharat Petroleum jumped more than 4% and was the Nifty 50’s top gainer after reporting third-quarter results.
Adani Enterprises soared 2% in early trade on Tuesday, the final day of its $2.5 billion secondary stock sale, while questioning whether the company can garner enough support for the bid after the scathing attack from an American short seller.
Gautam Adani is off the list of the 10 richest people in the world
IIFL Finance on Monday reported a 37% growth in net profit to Rs 423 crore in the three months to December on higher advances. Total revenue rose 30% year-on-year to Rs 1,339.4 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal year, the company said in a statement.
Sensex reverses opening gains and drops 200 points
Most Adani Group stocks extend drop, tank up to 10%
Morning trade top movers
The rupee opens down 0.11% at 81.5800 per US dollar; previous close 81.4950
Tomorrow’s budget and the Fed’s interest rate decision by tomorrow night will have a big impact on the markets. One bright spot as we enter the budget is that instead of the usual pre-budget rally on expectations, this time we had a market correction triggered by the Adani crisis. So if there are no negative surprises in the budget and the Fed commentary is not hawkish, there may be a post-budget rally in the market. The Adani crisis, which had impacted market sentiment, will take a back seat if the FPO navigates via institutional investments. There has been an overreaction in banking stocks, with Bank Nifty correcting sharply by 6.2% over the past 3 sessions. High-quality bank stocks present a good buying opportunity. Signals from the United States indicate that Indian IT will do well in 2023.
– Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
Opening Bell: Sensex rises 250 pts, Nifty above 17,700; BPCL gains 3%, Adani Gas tanks 10%
Pre-open session: Sensex exceeds 300 points; Clever above 17,720
Asian stocks slide as investors eye central bank hikes
Asian stocks traded cautiously and bonds suffered small losses on Tuesday as investors braced for a turbulent week that includes central bank meetings, a slew of earnings reports and key economic data in the states. -United.
Quarterly results today
Sun Pharma, Coal India, Indian Oil, Indian Hotels, ACC, Vodafone Idea are among a large number of companies which will announce their results today.
SGX Nifty reports positive start
Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange traded 73 points, or 0.41%, at 17,778, signaling Dalal Street was heading for a positive start on Tuesday.
Tech View: Nifty Forms Bullish Candle Buying at Lower Levels
Now, until it holds below the 17777 areas, a bounce could be sold for the downside move towards the 17500 and then 17350 areas as hurdles are placed in the 17777 and 17850 areas, Chandan said. Taparia from Motilal Oswal.
Tokyo markets open higher
Shares in Tokyo opened slightly higher on Tuesday, led by a weak yen after Wall Street ended lower on investor caution ahead of key central bank announcements. the broader Topix index added 0.30%, or 5.95 points, to 1,988.35.
Technology and megacaps lead Wall Street to close lower
Major U.S. stock indices fell on Monday, weighed down by declines in tech and other megacap stocks, as investors eyed a big week of events including central bank meetings and a slew of earnings reports .
Oil stabilizes after falling on rate hike concerns, Russian crude surges
Oil prices stabilized at the start of Asian trading on Tuesday after falling more than 2% in the previous session on the threat of further interest rate hikes and continued Russian crude flows. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 9 cents to $77.99.
Rupee gains 7 paise to close at 81.52 against the US Dollar as Crude Oil plunges
The rupee rose 7 paise to close at 81.52 against the US currency in restricted trade on Monday, supported by a weak greenback in overseas markets and lower crude oil prices.
Sensex, nice on Monday
The BSE Sensex index ended up 170 points or 0.29% at 59,500, while Nifty50 rose 45 points or 0.25% to settle at 17,649.
Hello, dear reader! Here’s something to start your trading day
