Israeli shekel and stock market fall in response to political unrest





Israel’s currency, the shekel, and its stock market fell on Monday, a trend analysts say is linked to fears over Prime Minister Benajmin Netanyahu’s plans to overhaul the judiciary and a recent flare-up in violence . On Monday, the shekel fell for the fourth day in a row, hitting 3.488 to the US dollar before rebounding slightly to 3.47, down 0.9% from the previous day. Meanwhile, the blue-chip Tel Aviv 35 index fell 1% and the broader TA-125 index fell 1.7%. Government bond prices, meanwhile, fell 1%. Israeli financial analysts said the drop was due to fears over controversial reforms Netanyahu plans to introduce, which would limit the power of the judiciary over the government. However, others argued that it was part of a regular economic cycle influenced by political events. Jonathan Katz, chief economist at Leader Capital Markets, told Reuters that shares fell “for the same reason the shekel is weakening – concern over judicial reform”. On Friday, dozens of Israeli bank managers warned Netanyahu that some customers were withdrawing money from their accounts and exchanging it for US dollars because they feared the shekel would weaken further as political tension escalated. intensifies. Netanyahu met with 30 bankers and directors of insurance, tourism and technology at the headquarters of his Likud party in Tel Aviv. Dov Kotler, the CEO of Bank Hapoalim, told Netanyahu that most of the people who withdrew their deposits in the past few weeks, even if they were not large sums, were depositors who worked in the high-tech industry. Israel’s tech industry is one of the country’s vital sectors. In 2021, it employed 10% of all workers in the country, produced 15% of Israel’s GDP and 43% of all exports, according to a report by the National Insurance Institute. Last week, 270 economic experts Netanyahu warned that allowing changes to the judiciary, which would give the Knesset the power to overrule Supreme Court rulings with a narrow majority, threatens Israeli democracy. In a statement, they warned that Israel’s credit rating would decline and foreign investment would be discouraged, while tech workers and companies could move abroad, leading to a “brain drain” from Israel. Israel and lasting damage to the economy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/israel-shekel-stock-market-tumbles-political-turmoil The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos