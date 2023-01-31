Envela will ring the closing bell on the New York Stock Exchange





NEW YORK, NY/ACCESSWIRE/January 30, 2023/ Envela Corporation (US NYSE: ELA) (“Envela” or the “Company”), the North American leader in re-commerce, today announced that John Loftus, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and other Company executives are expected to ring the closing bell of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, February 2, 2023-Groundhog Day. While some may remember the 1993 film groundhog day on this occasion – when TV weatherman Bill Murray relived the same day over and over again until he succeeded – we thought it fitting to celebrate our company’s focus on sustainability . We extend the useful life of luxury and electronic products every day, reducing landfills, helping our environment and making our planet healthier. This “circular business” model also helps companies reduce and recover costs associated with technology upgrades. And the more consumers are aware of the environmental impact of their purchasing decisions, the more they facilitate the growth of re-commerce. This year, on Groundhog Day, we invite you to join the re-commerce revolution. The Closing Bell® will ring on February 2, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET. The NYSE trading floor is not open to the public, but interested parties can tune in to stream media coverage of the bell as well as a live stream on the NYSE website at: https://www.nyse.com/bell. New York Area Envela Shareholders Interested in Attending NYSE’s The Closing Bell® on February 2n/a would need to contact Envela’s Investor Relations Department today, January 30e, around 17H. CST. Videos and photos from the ceremony will be shared on NYSE and Envela social media. About Envela Envela is the North American leader in re-commerce, enabling a better world through the circular economy. It allows buyers and sellers to extend the useful life of specialized and durable goods; and seizing retail, recycling and reverse logistics supply chain opportunities. This benefits consumers and manufacturers financially. Envela primarily operates through two re-commerce business segments, DGSE and ECHG. DGSE (Envela’s B2C portfolio) operates retail stores and online sites offering luxury hard assets and precious metals, including gold, silver and diamonds. ECHG (Envela’s B2B portfolio) remarkets consumer electronics and computing equipment, and provides end-of-life recycling services for products in a variety of industries. Envela conducts its retail and wholesale re-commerce operations, through distributors, resellers, dedicated stores and online. Stakes in all of Envela’s business units have seen several years of growth. At Envela, we reuse, recycle and reimagine. To learn more, visit Envela.com and follow us on Twitter, instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn. Forward-looking statements This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements, including statements regarding financial strength, acquisitions and potential future success of business lines and strategies. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, market conditions and other risks detailed in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these statements, the Company assumes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law. Contact with Investor Relations: Investor Relations

1901 Gateway Drive | Irving, Texas 75038

[email protected] THE SOURCE: Envela Corporation

