Dow wavers on jitters ahead of Fed meeting and big tech earnings By Investing.com

By Yasin Ebrahim Investing.com — The Dow Jones closed lower on Monday as investors were reluctant to make bullish bets ahead of the Federal Reserve’s decision and new quarterly big tech earnings this week. fell 1.3%, slid 0.8%, or 260 points, and closed 2%. The Federal Reserve starts its two-day session on Tuesday, but with the prospect of a move to a 25 basis point rate hike almost on Wednesday, investors are expecting Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to signal d more hikes to come and pushing back on expectations that the Fed might cut rates later this year. The 25 basis point rise is priced in to the market, Spouting Rock Asset Management chief strategist Rhys Williams told Investing.com Yasin Ebrahim in an interview Monday. If Powell says we’re not nearly done yet, then the market is going to sell off and some of January’s big performers from longer duration assets [such as tech]will sell. Tech was the biggest laggard ahead of a pivotal week as the bulk of big tech releases quarterly results, with Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:) reporting results on Wednesday followed by Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:), Apple and Amazon.com ( NASDAQ 🙂 Thursday. Apple (NASDAQ:), which fell 2% but is up 14% year-to-date, some on Wall Street expect it to have benefited from a chain easing supply and a weakening supply chain, although iPhone revenues were likely tested by production issues in China. We expect iPhone revenue to have been challenged due to high-profile production issues at an assembly plant for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, however, management expected this. that silicon shortages were immaterial for the quarter, so we believe the company was able to meet demand for Macs and iPads, Credit Suisse said in a note. The tech was also dragged lower by chip stocks under pressure from weakness in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:) ahead of chipmakers’ results due on Tuesday, as sentiment on the semis simmered. deteriorated after that of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:) last week. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:) reported its first earnings after its spin-off as a public company from General Electric (NYSE:). The health technology and diagnostics company posted a fourth-quarter profit of $1.31 on revenue of $4.9 billion. Energy stocks also played a role in the market selloff, falling more than 2% ahead of rate hikes by major central banks expected this week and still-strong Russian oil exports. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:), Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:) and Devon Energy (NYSE:) were among the worst declines, with declines down more than 4%. Elsewhere, Ford Motor (NYSE:) fell nearly 3% on concerns over lower demand after the company slashed prices for its Mustang Mach-E electric crossover.

