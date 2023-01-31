Tokyo Stock Exchange completes pilot project on carbon credit market





Since September 22, 2022, the Tokyo Stock Exchange has been holding the Carbon Credit Market Demonstration, which is a trading trial under the “Technical Demonstration Project for Carbon Credit Market” commissioned by the Ministry of Economy, Commerce and Industry (METI). Japan Exchange Group is pleased to announce that today, January 31, 2023, was the last trading day of the demo. A research report on the demonstration will be prepared later. Press release

-Last trading day for the demonstration of the carbon credits markethttps://t.co/zk3KvWcGQv — Japan Exchange Group EN (@JPX_official_EN) January 31, 2023 The total trading volume during the period was 148,933 tonnes of CO2, with 183 companies participating in the J-credit market as demonstration participants. In addition, several initiatives have been implemented, including the sale of government credits in the market from November 16 and the change of trading category (*1) on January 4. The volume traded by credit category is shown below. Credit Categories (*2) The volume of CO2 Renewable energy 75,255 Energy saving 73,619 Forest Sinkincl. J-VER 59 Total 148,933 The trading category was changed on January 4, 2023.

– “Renewable Energy” includes “Renewable Energy” before the business category change and “Renewable Energy (Electricity)”, “Renewable Energy (Heat)” and “Renewable Energy (Combined Heat and Power)” after the change.

– “Energy Saving” includes “Energy Saving” before the trading category change and “Energy Saving” after the change.

– “Forest Sink” includes “Forest Sink” before the change of trading category and “Forest Sink” after the change.

– "Renewable Energy" includes "Renewable Energy" before the business category change and "Renewable Energy (Electricity)", "Renewable Energy (Heat)" and "Renewable Energy (Combined Heat and Power)" after the change. – "Energy Saving" includes "Energy Saving" before the trading category change and "Energy Saving" after the change. – "Forest Sink" includes "Forest Sink" before the change of trading category and "Forest Sink" after the change. Categories include trading under an "individual methodology" such as "introducing solar power generation." Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

