Carnival Corporation Named One of America’s Best Workplaces for Diversity 2023





World’s Largest Cruise Line Honored on Newsweek’s Inaugural List of America’s Best Companies for Cultivating a Diverse and Inclusive Workplace MIAMI, January 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: TAIL), the world’s largest cruise line, today announced that it has been named to the first annual list of America’s Best Workplaces for Diversity 2023 by Newsweek. The list recognizes the best workplaces in the United States for their operations, commitment to diversity, and success in cultivating an inclusive work environment. Among the top 1,000 companies on America’s Best Workplaces for Diversity list, Carnival Corporation was the only cruise line to earn five stars, the highest possible score. Brought to you by Newsweek and market research provider Plant-A Insights Group, the list of America’s Best Workplaces for Diversity was determined by a three-part evaluation rating the top companies that employees believe respect and value. different types of people. In addition to extensive reviews of publicly available data, the assessment was based on interviews with human resources professionals and an anonymous online survey of a diverse group of employees at U.S. companies with 1,000 employees or more. Respondents were asked about company culture, work environment, female empowerment, opportunities for veterans, newbies, and LGBTQ people, and other topics both at their own company and in others they knew. The independent study collected more than 350,000 business reviews. “As a company, we have made it a priority to foster diversity, equity and inclusion in all aspects of our operations, so we are honored to be recognized by Newsweek alongside other companies who share our same commitment,” said Bettina Deynes, Global Human Resources Director of Carnival Corporation. “With a diverse workforce of over 160,000 team members from approximately 150 different countries, we know firsthand the power of diversity, equity and inclusion. We understand that Our team members are at the heart of inspiring unforgettable happiness for our customers, so we strive to ensure a welcoming and inclusive environment where people from different backgrounds, experiences and walks of life can succeed. » Recognition as one of America’s Best Workplaces for Diversity builds on a series of other distinguished accolades Carnival Corporation has earned for its company-wide operations and commitment to diversity , equity and inclusion in the workplace. In 2022, Carnival Corporation was named one of the World’s Best Employers and one of the Best Diversity Employers by Forbes, in addition to being named one of the Best Companies for Latinos by Latino Leaders Magazine. Also in 2022, the company earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index, naming the company a Best Workplace for LGBTQ+ Equality for the sixth consecutive year. Diversity, equity and inclusion have long been priorities at Carnival Corporation and the company has intentionally designed opportunities for hire, growth and advancement for all types of individuals. The company champions all forms of diversity, including gender, ethnicity, origin, upbringing, upbringing, geographic origin and experience. About Carnival Corporation & plc

Carnival Corporation & plc is one of the world’s largest leisure travel companies with a portfolio of world-class cruise lines. With operations in North America, Australia, Europe and Asiaits portfolio includes AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), Princess Cruises and Seabourn. Additional information can be found at www.carnivalcorp.com, www.aida.de, www.carnaval.com, www.costacruise.com, cunard.com, www.hollandamerica.com, www.pocruises.com.au, www.pocruises.com, www.princess.com and www.seabourn.com. SOURCE Carnival Corporation & plc

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carnival-corporation-named-one-of-americas-greatest-workplaces-for-diversity-2023-301734762.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos