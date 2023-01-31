



WASHINGTON, January 31, 2023 February 12 marks Super Bowl LVII, and Americans from coast to coast will gather with friends and family to cheer on their team, enjoy the halftime show, and partake in traditional football fare. While home-prepared food remains a popular option, delivery and take-out options are convenient alternatives. Since this event can last up to four hours, harmful bacteria have plenty of time to grow in your favorite dishes, increasing the risk of foodborne illness. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) wants to keep you in the game with some tips on how to avoid ending up with foodborne illness. . Many Americans are enjoying delivery and takeout during the Super Bowl for convenience, but food safety precautions are the same as for home-prepared foods, the US undersecretary for food safety said. 'USDA, Dr. Emilio Esteban. To prevent foodborne illness, food should not be left for more than two hours without proper heating or cooling and should be placed in small quantities and replenished as needed to keep your family and friends safe. Follow some tips from the Food Safety Handbook to tackle foodborne illness head-on throughout the game: Play 1: Boost your food safety defense strategy with four simple steps to prepare food You cannot see, smell or taste harmful bacteria that can cause disease. When preparing food, follow the four guidelines below to ensure food safety: Own When handling raw meat and poultry, wash your hands for at least 20 seconds and clean and sanitize surfaces often with soap, water, and sanitizer.

Separate Do not contaminate. Use separate cutting boards, plates, and utensils to avoid cross-contamination between raw meat or poultry and ready-to-eat foods.

Cook Cook properly internal temperatureschecking with a food thermometer.

Cook properly internal temperatureschecking with a food thermometer. Chill Refrigerate promptly and do not leave food at room temperature for more than two hours. Game 2: Block foodborne illnesses and bacteria by staying out of the danger zone Leaving take-out and delivered food too long at room temperature is not safe. Dangerous bacteria can grow fastest in the temperature range between 40 F and 140 F (the Dangerous zone), doubling in number in as little as 20 minutes. If ordering food and it is delivered or picked up before big game, divide food into smaller portions or pieces, place in shallow containers and refrigerate until ready to reheat and serve . You can also keep food warm (above 140 F) in a preheated oven, warming tray, warming dish, or slow cooker.

Perishable foods, such as chicken wings, deli wraps, and meatball appetizers, should be discarded if left out for more than two hours without something to keep them hot or cold . To avoid food waste, refrigerate or freeze perishables within two hours.

Leftovers should be reheated to an internal temperature of 165 F measured with a food thermometer. If using a microwave for reheating, cover and rotate food for even heating. Food should be placed evenly in a microwave-safe covered glass or ceramic dish with the lid or wrap vented to allow steam to escape. Play 3: Enter the end zone Store your leftovers safely To prevent bacterial growth, it is important to cool foods quickly so that they reach a safe temperature of 40 F or less as quickly as possible. Divide large quantities of food into shallow containers and cut large foods into smaller portions to cool them.

Place leftovers in airtight containers to keep bacteria out and retain moisture.

Leftovers can be stored in the refrigerator for 3-4 days or frozen for 3-4 months. Although safe indefinitely, frozen leftovers can lose moisture and flavor when stored longer in the freezer. Stay food safe all year round with our free magnet with safe internal temperatures, available in English and Spanish. Contact the FSIS Outreach Team at [email protected] to order yours today! If you have questions about food safety, call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854), email MPHotline @usda.gov or chat live at ask.usda.gov 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday. Access press releases and other information on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/newsroom. Follow FSIS on Twitter at twitter.com/usdafoodsafety or in Spanish at: twitter.com/usdafoodsafe_es. The USDA touches the lives of all Americans every day in so many positive ways. In Biden-Harris administration, USDA is transforming the Americas food system with greater emphasis on more resilient local and regional food production, fairer markets for all producers, ensuring access to safe food , healthy and nutritious in all communities, creating new markets and income streams for farmers and producers using climate-smart food and forestry practices, making historic investments in clean energy infrastructure and capacity in the rural America, and committing to equity across the department by removing systemic barriers and creating a workforce that is more representative of America. To learn more, visit www.usda.gov. # The USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender.

