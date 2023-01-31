Amazon sets new record for most renewable energy purchased in a single year

Amazon announced that in 2022 it increased its renewable energy capacity by 8.3 gigawatts (GW) through 133 new projects in 11 countries. This brings Amazon’s total portfolio to more than 20 GW, which could generate the amount of energy needed to power 5.3 million American homes through 401 renewable energy projects in 22 countries.

The company’s renewable energy purchases continue to add new wind and solar projects to the networks that power Amazon’s operations, including Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centers, Amazon fulfillment centers and physical stores around the world.

Through these continued investments, Amazon has set a new corporate record for the most renewable energy advertised by a single company in a year. The company remains the largest corporate buyer of renewable energy, a position it has held since 2020, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance. Amazon’s continued investment in renewable energy helps accelerate growth in new regions through innovative transaction structures, technologies and cloud solutions.

The purchases also bring Amazon closer to powering its operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025, five years ahead of its original 2030 goal. In 2022, the company announced new projects in Australia, Canada , in Finland, France, Germany, Japan, Poland, Singapore, Spain and the United States, and has launched projects in Brazil, India and Indonesia.

With 25 new renewable energy projects secured to end the year, the company now has 401 projects worldwide, including 164 wind and solar farms, and 237 rooftop solar projects at Amazon facilities. Once operational, Amazon’s global renewable energy projects are expected to generate 56,881 gigawatt hours (GWh) of clean energy each year.

As we continue to launch new renewable energy projects around the world, we are pleased to be on track to power our operations with 100% renewable energy, five years ahead of our original goal. With 133 projects in 11 countries announced in 2022, Amazon had another record year, said Adam Selipsky, CEO of AWS. These projects highlight the diversity of our renewable energy sources and demonstrate our ability to bring new technologies to new markets and further reduce the impacts of climate change.

In addition to the 108 clean energy projects the company announced in 2022, Amazon is now announcing an additional 25 clean energy projects for 2022. These include:

Eleven new projects in Europe, including in Finland, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom, totaling 372 megawatts (MW) of capacity. Harnessing one of the best renewable energy resources in the world, Amazon continued to expand its portfolio of offshore wind projects, investing in two new offshore wind projects in Europe totaling 280 MW of capacity.

Four new projects in North America, totaling 918 MW of energy in Arizona, California and Texas. A new solar project coupled with energy storage in California enables Amazon to store clean energy produced by its solar projects and deploy it when solar power is not available, such as in the evening or during peak periods. request. Also in California, Amazon added its first on-site solar project to the Amazon Air Hub where employees pack and handle cargo and perform on-board operations.

where employees pack and handle cargo and perform on-board operations. Ten new renewable energy projects in India, Indonesia and Japan. In India, a third 200 MW wind-solar hybrid project was added to Amazon’s first two wind-solar hybrid projects

Rapidly scaling up renewable energy is one of the most effective strategies to combat climate change. To ensure that organizations’ renewable energy purchases have the greatest impact on emissions reductions, Amazon recently led the creation of the new Emissions First coalition. This coalition leads advocacy efforts to modernize the world’s leading carbon accounting standard, helping to reduce carbon from global power grids as quickly and cost-effectively as possible.

“Amazon’s clean energy portfolio not only tops corporate charts, it’s now also among the top utilities in the world,” said Kyle Harrison, head of sustainability research at Bloomberg New. EnergyFinance. That it announced a new clean energy annual record in a year mired by a global energy crisis, supply chain bottlenecks and high interest rates is testament to its forward planning and its expertise in navigating electricity markets and executing long-term contracts.”

Amid market uncertainty in 2022, Amazon led clean energy buyers and doubled down on its commitment to renewable energy, said Miranda Ballentin, CEO of the Clean Energy Buyers Association (CEBA). Amazon’s commitment to decarbonization is demonstrated by its prominent placement on Top 10 CEBA Transaction Trackingwithin our community of members and globally.

Sam Kimmins, director of energy at the Climate Group and spokesperson for the Asian Clean Energy Coalition (ACEC), added: “As Asia continues to shift away from coal and gas, these investments by Amazon in wind and solar are further proof that there is a large and growing demand for renewable electricity from businesses in this region. We look forward to continuing to work with Amazon and our other ACEC members to rapidly increase renewable energy supply and to achieve our shared ambitions of 100% renewable energy in the region.

Amazon co-founded The climate commitment in 2019, pledging to achieve net zero carbon by 204010 years ahead of the Paris Agreement. The Pledge now has nearly 400 signatories, including Best Buy, IBM, Microsoft, PepsiCo, Siemens, Unilever, Verizon and Visa. Amazon continues to transform its transportation network, including electrifying its delivery fleet and sourcing alternatives to fossil fuels. , and several electric vehicle partnerships in APAC.

The company is also investing $2 billion in the development of decarbonization services and solutions through the Climate Pledge Fund. Learn more about sustainability at Amazon.