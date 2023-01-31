



On January 27, 2023, California Attorney General (California AG) Rob Bonta announcement an investigation into mobile apps in the retail, travel and restaurant industries for failing to provide a mechanism to honor consumer opt-out requests to stop selling their data under the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). According to California AGs Tweeter, mobile apps have already received letters of alleged non-compliance. This announcement is important for the reasons below. California AG extends the scope of application to mobile applications. In 2021 and 2022, California AG conducted similar investigations of online retailers that failed to honor or provide a mechanism for withdrawal requests, despite using third-party online trackers without appropriate service provider contracts. in place. This time, the California AG has signaled that mobile apps are its focus, especially given the wide range of sensitive information these apps can access from our phones and other mobile devices.

The 30-day cure period has ended. The aforementioned investigative sweeps of online retailers resulted in only one settlement which, together with Sephoraas other retailers who received the alleged infringement letter complied with the withdrawal rights within the 30-day period. This time, however, the sweep could result in more enforcement action, as the right to heal expired on January 1, 2023, when the California Privacy Rights Acts amendments to the CCPA took effect.

Investigation includes non-compliance with requests from authorized consumer agents. The CCPA allows consumers to submit verifiable claims through authorized agents, that is, individuals or business entities registered to do business in California. Authorization forman application developed by consumer reports, aims to streamline the process for consumers to submit privacy rights claims, particularly under the CCPA, by acting as an authorized agent. The survey campaign’s January 27 announcement highlights that failure to honor takedown and removal requests for Permission Slip and similar tools violates the CCPA, indicating that California AG will continue to endorse the tools in self-service.

California AG urges tech industry to develop and adopt global user-enabled privacy controls for mobile devices. In the announcement, California AG also encouraged the technology industry to develop user-enabled global privacy controls for mobile operating systems. To date, however, neither California AG nor the California Privacy Protection Agency (CPPA) has clarified what such control should look like in the mobile environment. For example, despite public comments asking CAPP to clarify the technical specifications for processing opt-out preference signals, CAPP staff took the position at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the CAPP in October that no further technical specification is needed in the regulations. Although the Colorado AG will publish and update a list of recognized universal take-down mechanisms, California law enforcement agencies have not yet made such commitments. California AG’s announcement should motivate covered businesses to reassess and update their CCPA compliance programs with respect to takedown and deletion requests. In particular, we recommend that companies closely monitor industry standards and updates to self-service tools, such as Permission Slip, and global opt-out mechanisms, such as Global Privacy Controlas evidenced by the continued support of California AGs to honor and develop such tools. Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati routinely helps companies resolve complex data privacy and security issues and will monitor Attorney General guidelines, enforcement and litigation under the CCPA to help clients achieve compliance. For more information or advice regarding your CCPA compliance efforts, please contact Tracy Shapiro, Eddie Holman, Yeji Kim, or any cabinet member privacy and cybersecurity practice.

