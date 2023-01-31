8 Strategies for CDOs to Create – and Demonstrate – Value

The Chief Data Officer (CDO) role was only created in 2002, but it has grown tremendously since then. In recent survey of large companies, 83% say they have a CDO. This is not surprising: data and the approaches to understanding it (analytics and AI) are extremely important in contemporary organizations. What raises eyebrows, however, is that the job of CDO is woefully ill-defined. Sixty-two percent of CDOs surveyed in the research we describe below indicated that the CDO role is poorly understood and that job holders often encountered diffused expectations and short tenures. It’s clear that CDOs need to focus on adding visible value to their organizations.

Part of the problem is that traditional data management approaches are unlikely to deliver visible value on their own. Many non-technical executives don’t really understand the work of CDOs and have a hard time recognizing when it’s done well. CDOs are often asked to focus on data problem prevention (defence-focused initiatives) and data management projects such as improving data architectures, data governance, and data quality. But data will never be perfect, which means leaders will always be somewhat frustrated with their organization’s data situation. While improvements in data management can be difficult to recognize or measure, major issues such as hacks, breaches, lost or inaccessible data, or poor quality are much easier to recognize than improvements.

So how can CDOs demonstrate that they create value? The primary ways data adds value to businesses are to enable them to understand and predict business performance and customer behavior, and to integrate it into products and services, all crime-focused initiatives. CDOs must therefore be able to help companies create value through better use and consumption of data.

This is one of the main objectives of a recent research project sponsored by Amazon Web Services to which the three authors contributed. It included an extensive survey of 250 CDOs who attend the MIT Chief Data Officer/Information Quality Symposium, as well as in-depth interviews with 25 prominent CDOs. Of the CDOs surveyed, 41% said they define success by achieving business goals significantly more than those who measured success in terms of change management or culture change (19%), technical accomplishments (5 %), prevention of serious data problems (2%), or an equal combination of these factors (32%).

Based on the information from this research, describe below several stages of value creation. Start with a few approaches that work for each type of organization, then outline a few that depend on the analytics maturity and data management of the company employing the CDO.

How CDOs can create value

Take responsibility for analytics and AI.

These initiatives are considered to deliver the most value: 35% of CDOs surveyed believe focusing on a small set of key analytics or AI projects to deliver the most value. A majority of CDOs (64%) also spend their time building new business initiatives based on data, analytics or AI. This makes them official or unofficial data and analytics managers, which is a fast-growing variant of the CDO stock. Several CDOs commented in interviews that the combination of data supply and demand management is effective in delivering value.

At lower maturity levels, focus on a few key projects of stakeholder value.

If your organization is early in its data and analytics journey, choose a few analytics and AI use cases to develop based on consultations with key stakeholders. Make sure that these few projects are deployed successfully. And don’t boil the ocean, modernize the data environment only when particular analytics applications or AI use cases are being developed. Business leaders can then see the connection between data modernization and the business value it generates.

Focus on data products.

Data products are combinations of data and analytics/AI to achieve a specified outcome for a customer or employee. An example might be a new simulation model to determine whether wealth management clients will outlive their savings, or an attrition model to predict employee departures. Take an analytics-driven approach data product focus, which encompasses all activities from ideation to deployment and ongoing maintenance, is a good way to ensure value creation. Product orientation ensures that data scientists, data engineers, and other members of a data product team are not just building algorithms, but rather collaborating to deploy business-critical applications. Thirty-nine percent said they take a data product management orientation with product managers. This is a relatively new concept, so it’s surprising that many have already embraced a data-driven product.

Manav Misra, Head of Analytics and Data at Regions Bank, ensures that each of the data products his team develops are successfully deployed and the value to the business is carefully measured. For each data product, they hold quarterly steering committee meetings, where the business team, leaders of the business or functional unit that sponsored the development of the data product, report, and Misras team attends the meeting.

Measure and document results.

Carefully measuring the results and value of key projects, sometimes in conjunction with the finance organization, helps CDOs demonstrate and communicate value. Sebastian Klapdor, CDO of print and design services company Vista, is also a strong advocate for data products and ensures that all Vistas data products have an impact by evaluating them quarterly with an endorsement of any monetary benefit from the financial organization. In just a few years, his CDO organization has documented $90 million in incremental profits, an impressive number for a company with $1.5 billion in revenue in 2021. Some CDOs have also created online dashboards to outline the their organization’s accomplishments and value with respect to data and data-driven business results.

Build relationships with peers and business leaders who get it.

Successful CDOs find business leaders and parts of the business who already value data to a substantial degree and who can be partners in delivering data-driven value. Data, analytics and AI initiatives require substantial changes not only in technical areas, but also in processes, culture, skills and customer/supplier relationships. They cannot be completed without strong senior management support. CDOs need close, trusting relationships with these senior executives.

Advanced Business Strategies

Some other approaches to delivering value depend on the sophistication of the business involved in analytics, AI, and their data management underpinnings.

Highly sophisticated companies can focus on data governance.

Data governance is a top priority for the CDO business in our survey, but it’s a difficult way to get value. This involves changing behavior and requiring data users to undertake data management activities that are not part of their defined duties. Given the difficulty of effective data governance, only CDOs who have established value in other ways may want to make it a priority. Some CDOs attempt to establish governance by design, in which systems and data structures enforce the appropriate use of data through reusable data architectures and data assets. However, this approach is still in its infancy and it also requires a high level of data management sophistication.

Advanced companies should work to create a data-driven culture, even if it’s hard to show value quickly.

A high percentage (69%) of CDOs spend a substantial fraction of their time on data-driven culture initiatives, and the reason is clear: 55% view the lack of a data-driven culture as a challenge key to achieving business goals. Cultural initiatives typically involve data literacy programs and attempts to instill data-driven decisions throughout the organization. However, these cultural activities also involve behavioral change and can be slow to materialize. Therefore, CDOs should only undertake cultural change in a measured way if they have not already delivered substantial value in other ways.

Create an analytics and data infrastructure if your organization is sophisticated.

Some CDOs at relatively advanced analytics and AI companies have pointed out that completing key projects is not enough. They felt that CDOs should ultimately create an infrastructure to accelerate the use of data, analytics, and AI across the enterprise.

Todd James, who leads data and AI for 84.51, the data science subsidiary of The Kroger Co., said, “One set of strategic use cases is not enough. This creates a set of point solutions. You must be able to scale with a set of reusable analytical capabilities [built from modular components] set of analytics and AI applications accessible through APIs. Similarly, the head of enterprise data and machine learning at a large bank has a strong focus on building scale and infrastructure for machine learning. He noted in an interview: With ML, we are moving towards platforms that everyone can take advantage of, with both standardization and automation. We want to eliminate arbitrary uniqueness and get rid of temporary ML platforms. The bank also builds a feature store: a repository of reusable variables for ML models.

There’s no doubt that organizations need chief data officers and the job is here to stay as long as its incumbents add value. Some clearly do. Employment can have short average durations, but 30% of the CDOs in our survey had already been in their job for more than six years. If CDOs adopt these and related approaches to deliver tangible value with data, analytics, and AI, they will be instrumental in transforming their organizations into more digital and data-driven competitors. As Bill Groves, a veteran CDO who held the position at Walmart, Honeywell, and Dun & Bradstreet, said, This [the CDO function] is not a service organization; it is a transformation organization.