Dealing with uncertainty and accepting change in the workplace

The change is here. With the widespread shift to remote and hybrid working, economic uncertainty, and growing technologies like virtual reality and artificial intelligence, change is now a certainty for organizations rather than a possibility. Are your employees ready?

If you ask them, they’ll probably say no. A Gallup study reveals that only 15% of American employees agree that their organization’s leadership makes them excited for the future. While companies want a resilient workforce that is ready and willing to adapt to ever-changing demands, employees who lack reliable strategies to deal with these fluctuations in the workplace may feel caught up. unprepared and unprepared for challenges.

An antidote to this anxiety? A strengths-based approach to change.

How CliftonStrengths creates resilience

All change management experts say change is hard, but why? Change creates loss of control, increased uncertainty and discomfort. Employees may question their worth, their contributions, and even their competence and effectiveness.

This is why coping with change can be a major cause of burnout. Seventy-three percent of full-time employees report feeling burnt out at work at least sometimes, and burnt-out employees are 13% less confident in their performance.

Employees who suffer from burnout are also 23% more likely to visit the emergency room and 63% more likely to take a sick day. Change-related stress can negatively affect employee well-being, and when well-being is low, teams are likely not in the right mindset to take on new responsibilities.

It is essential that organizations develop the individual strengths of their employees and encourage them to use these strengths in difficult times. Employees who know and use their strengths are nearly six times more engaged, perform better, and are significantly less likely to leave their company. These employees know best how to manage uncertainty by using reliable, strengths-based strategies that enhance their talents and build confidence.

If you start by identifying talents and then turn them into strengths, you’ll give your employees the tools they need to thrive.

5 Strengths-Based Ways to Build Resilience

While a strengths-based approach to work can provide employees with the resilience they need in times of uncertainty (and perhaps they already have passed the CliftonStrengths assessment), how do you get there? When managing change in the workplace, there are five main ways to support your employees.

You can use any of the five methods in any order at any time depending on how familiar your team or organization is with the strengths.

1. Make sure employees understand the scope of their talent themes.

While employees who have taken their CliftonStrengths assessment likely know their top five or 34 strongest points, it’s important that they don’t reduce these themes to a single trait. Each theme is made up of multiple features that employees can use in different situations.

For example, someone with high Competitive talents might think they just want to win, but it’s more complex than that. They can also be excellent at engaging their colleagues due to their ability to take charge, speak up and make sure others are heard. Both traits are powerful when things get turbulent at work. Knowing that they are more than just a competitor trying to win, this employee is more likely to have more confidence in their worth and are better able to contribute regardless of the circumstances.

2. Help employees develop their self-awareness.

For strengths to become a reliable tool in times of uncertainty, employees need to be aware of their talent themes and where they can grow. This involves thinking about how using their talents contributes to success.

As your employees explore their main themes and increase their understanding of them, you can help them start using these themes to be more resilient. Ask your team:

Where do you see your themes in action in your life? How do you see your successes connecting to your talents? What themes do you lead with and how can you embrace them?

Increased awareness of strengths helps employees understand how they will handle change at work and how they will handle life’s variability. Knowing which themes to rely on when the going gets tough gives your employees a proven approach to change and an edge during an organizational initiative and big life changes. This creates greater overall stability.

3. Turn talent themes into strengths.

“Talents” and “strengths” may seem interchangeable, but they are distinct. Talent is a potential for excellence: someone on your team may have great execution or relationship skills, for example. But strengths are about application: have they applied these execution or relationship skills in a way that delivers near-perfect performance? regularly?

An employee uses their strengths when they produce consistent and repeatable results. At this point, your team needs to explore what their strengths look like when they build on them every day.

Employees’ awareness of what it feels like to use their strengths every day shows them that they can build on their strengths to excel in times of pressure.

4. Use strength-based strategies.

Dealing with unpredictability is always difficult, but with strengths-based strategies, your employees can avoid overwhelming stress by relying on repeatable responses.

Ask employees to explore strategies for success based on their unique combination of talents and strengths. These methods can produce reliable results for themselves and others.

Consider a scenario where you ask an employee to lead the organization in a new initiative. Before knowing and using their strengths, this employee may not have recognized their need to relate to others or how their lack of organization creates challenges for others. And without that knowledge, the project could encounter early setbacks as that employee and the team find the best way to interact with each other.

But because you made a culture shift based on CliftonStrengths, this employee knows they lead with relationship building themes and lack strong execution themes. They recognize that if they invest in relationships and delegate tasks related to organization and implementation to others, they feel more confident to manage the project. They are no longer afraid to ask questions or lean on the expertise of others – that’s how they do their best.

By rehearsing these strategies, that employee can drive the project forward — and knowing the strengths from the start allows the team to take the first step with confidence.

5. Practice self-expression and self-regulation of strengths.

Your team members need to feel like they can express themselves through their CliftonStrengths. But it also means that they must regulate the expression of these forces so that they do not hinder themselves or others.

A person leading with Activator may feel ready to call a partner to talk as soon as they hear about a new project. Activators are great motivators and that enthusiasm is valuable, but it’s best if they consider the strengths and working styles of others before taking action.

A regulated enabler recognizes that their partners need more context before they feel comfortable speaking or acting on information. They can always start the conversation later, but with more details or material ready. Ultimately, this time-to-action means everyone involved can approach their work in a way that works for them.

Self-expression and self-regulation can co-exist as your team members adjust the expression of their strengths and consider their impact on their team members. This is especially valuable in times of change, increasing collaboration and efficiency.

This is also how you develop true strengths-based leaders – those who express their talents and strengths at a high level, but who also consider the strengths of others before applying their own strengths.

Lead with communication and transparency

If building a resilient team sounds difficult, that’s okay. Remember that managers have the greatest impact on the people they manage. Even disengaged employees can turn to their direct manager for stability and guidance in times of uncertainty. Managers can prepare for change by having regular, meaningful conversations with their employees and helping them integrate their strengths into their daily work.

How managers communicate about changes is also important. A manager who knows their team’s strengths can communicate change in a way that makes sense and feels best to employees.

A strengths-based approach means there’s not just one way to react to change, but you can make it a collaborative and trust-building experience that creates space for employees to make what they do best using their strengths.

Build a culture of resilient, strengths-focused employees: