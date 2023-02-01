EEOC takes aim at AI-based hiring tools that may be discriminatory : NPR

Business
AI may be the hiring tool of the future, but it could come with the old relics of discrimination.
With nearly every major employer in the United States now using artificial intelligence and automation in their hiring processes, the agency that enforces federal anti-discrimination laws is addressing some pressing issues:
How to prevent discrimination in hiring when discrimination is perpetuated by a machine? What type of railing could help?
Some 83% of employers, including 99% of Fortune 500 companies, now use some form of automated tool as part of their hiring process, the chair of the Equal Opportunity Commission says. job, Charlotte Burrows, to a hearing on Tuesday titled “Navigating Employment Discrimination in AI and Automated Systems: A New Civil Rights Frontier,” part of a larger agency initiative examining how technology is used to recruit and hire people.
Everyone needs to speak up in the debate about these technologies, she said.
“The stakes are just too high to leave this topic to the experts alone,” Burrows said.
Resume scanners, chatbots and video interviews can introduce bias
Last year the The EEOC has published guidelines around the use of state-of-the-art recruiting tools, noting many of their shortcomings.
Resume scanners that prioritize keywords, “virtual assistants” or “chatbots” that sort applicants based on a set of predefined requirements, and programs that assess facial expressions and speech of a candidate during video interviews can perpetuate prejudice or create discrimination, the agency found.
Take, for example, a video interview that analyzes a candidate’s speech patterns to determine their problem-solving abilities. A person with a speech impediment may get a low score and be automatically eliminated.
Or, a chatbot programmed to reject applicants with gaps in their resume. The bot can automatically refuse a qualified candidate who had to stop working due to treatment for a disability or because he was absent for the birth of a child.
Older workers can be disadvantaged by AI-based tools in several ways, AARP senior counsel Heather Tinsley-Fix said in testimony at the hearing.
Companies that use algorithms to mine data from social media and professional digital profiles in the search for “ideal candidates” can ignore these that have a smaller digital footprint.
Plus, there’s machine learning, which could create a feedback loop that then harms future candidates, she said.
“If an older candidate passes the CV screening process but is confused or interacts poorly with the chatbot, this data could teach the algorithm that candidates with similar profiles should be ranked lower,” she said. declared.
Knowing that you have been discriminated against can be difficult
The problem will be for the EEOC to eradicate discrimination – or prevent it from happening – when it can be buried deep within an algorithm. Those who have been denied employment may not relate to discrimination based on their age, race or disability.
In a lawsuit filed by the EEOC, a woman who applied for a job at a tutoring company only realized the company set an age limit after she applied for the same job and provided a date of birth different.
The EEOC is studying the most appropriate ways to handle the problem.
Tuesday’s panelists, a group that included computer scientists, civil rights advocates and labor lawyers, agreed that audits are needed to ensure software used by companies avoids intentional or unintentional bias. But who would carry out these audits, the government, the companies themselves or a third party is a thornier question.
Each option has risks, Burrows pointed out. A third party can be co-opted to treat customers with leniency, while a government-led audit could potentially stifle innovation.
Setting standards for vendors and requiring companies to disclose the hiring tools they use were also discussed. It remains to be seen what this would look like in practice.
In previous remarks, Burrows noted the great potential that AI and algorithmic decision-making tools have to improve the lives of Americans, when used correctly.
“We need to ensure that these new technologies don’t become a high-tech route to discrimination,” she said.
