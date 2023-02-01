Stock Market Today: Stocks Gain Ahead of Fed Meeting





Shares closed higher on Tuesday as investors analyzed the latest round of earnings and economic data. One of the most notable revenue reports of the day came from Exxon Mobil ( XOM (opens in a new tab)), with the energy giant announcing record profits for all of 2022. And on the economic front, a welcome read on inflation made headlines as the Federal Reserve kicked off its first policy meeting of 2023. Taking a closer look at XOM’s earnings, the oil major said it posted a profit of $12.9 billion in the fourth quarter, pushing its annual profit to $55.7 billion. On a per share basis, fourth quarter earnings of $3.09 were below the consensus estimate. Yet the energy store rose 2.2% on the day. To subscribe to Kiplinger’s personal finances Be a smarter, more informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s free email newsletters Benefit and prosper with the best expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more – straight to your email. Profit and thrive with the best expert advice – straight to your email. Another big earnings driver on Tuesday was General Engines (GM (opens in a new tab)), which jumped 8.3% after the automaker said fourth-quarter earnings rose 57% year-over-year to $2.12 per share. Revenue rose 28.4% to $43.1 billion, easily beating analysts’ expectations. Sign up for Kiplinger’s FREE Investing Weekly e-newsletter for stock, ETF and mutual fund recommendations, plus other investing tips. Regarding this economic data, the Labor Department said this morning that its employment cost index (ICE) (opens in a new tab), which measures labor costs, rose 1.0% in the fourth quarter. That was slower than the 1.2% rise seen in the third quarter and below what economists expected. “Movement in the right direction will be welcomed by the Fed, but it remains high, and that won’t change the Fed’s calculus in the short term,” said Michael Reinking, senior market strategist at New York Stock. Swap. And that calculation, as the market expects, will be the Fed’s announcement tomorrow afternoon of a 25 basis point hike (0.25%) interest rate raise. At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 1.1% to 34,086, the S&P500 was 1.5% higher than 4,076, and the Nasdaq Compound had added 1.7% to 11,584. Closed-end funds to buy The stock market ended January with impressive gains. The Dow increased by 2.8%, the S&P500 rebounded 6.2%, and the Nasdaq jumped 10.7%. “What was expected to be a dip and a tear this year could turn into a tear and a tear as markets continue to rise on lower inflation,” said Phillip Toews, CEO of Toews Asset Management (opens in a new tab). However, with market pricing in potential rate cuts later this year, “investors are assuming a best-case scenario, so the risks are on the downside.” In other words, the volatility seen in the stock market over the past 12 months may be far from over. Investors have many ways to defend themselves against the ups and downs of this market, including adopting income-producing investments. The Dividend Aristocrats – widely considered Wall Street best dividend stocks due to their decades of steady payout growth – are a good place to find reliable revenue payers. Meanwhile, real estate investment trusts ( REITs ) and healthcare inventory are full of names with generous yields. As for investors looking to take a less traveled path, they may want to consult the best closed end funds (CEF) too. These High Yield Funds Can Significantly Boost Your Income and allow you to buy the underlying stocks and bonds at a discount.

