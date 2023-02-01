



EQS-Ad-hoc: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Keyword(s): Miscellaneous

End of listing on the Munich stock exchange 31-Jan-2023 / 14:02 CET/CEST

Disclosure of privileged information according to. in Article 17 MAR of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of listing on the Munich stock exchange Disclosure of privileged information according to. in Article 17 MAR of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Termination of stock market inclusion (m:access and Open Market trading on the Munich Stock Exchange) Grünwald, January 31, 2023 – Following the filing of an application with the Munich Stock Exchange to revoke the listing of the shares of the m:access segment company and revoke its inclusion in the Open Market, AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA (ISIN DE000A0JK2A8) today received notice from the Munich Stock Exchange that the inclusion of its shares in the m:access segment will end at the close of June 30, 2023. on the general open market of the Munich Stock Exchange The exchange will take place at the close of December 29, 2023. The company welcomes the fact that the Munich Stock Exchange included a sufficiently long elimination period in its decision and assumes that its shares will still be traded on the general open market of another stock exchange in the future as well. CONTACT AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA

Investor Relations

Telephone: +49 (89) 544799 – 0

Fax: +49 (89) 544799 – 55

Email: [email protected] January 31, 2023 CET/CEST EQS distribution services include regulatory announcements, financial/corporate news and press releases.

Archives on www.eqs-news.com Language: English Company: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Ludwig-Ganghofer-Strasse 6 82031 Grünwald Germany Phone: +49 (0)89 544 799-0 Fax: +49 (0)89 544 799-55 E-mail: [email protected] The Internet: www.aureliusinvest.de IS IN: DE000A0JK2A8 WKN: A0JK2A Listed: Unofficial regulated market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1547835 End of announcement EQS News Service 1547835 31-Jan-2023 CET/CEST

