Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Tuesday, January 31
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, January 26, 2023.
andrew kelly | Reuters
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. A good month ends
US stocks are about to end a strong January despite lingering concerns about a recession and the Federal Reserve’s rate hike strategy to stem inflation. Corporate earnings haven’t been too hot either. Yet there are also growing hopes that the economy is heading for a soft landing, both at home and abroad (more on that below). Meanwhile, the Fed begins its two-day policy-setting meeting on Tuesday and is expected to raise its benchmark rate by a quarter point on Wednesday. The earnings cavalcade also continues, with McDonald’s and General Motors reporting before the bell, and Advanced Micro Devices after the bell.
2. The global outlook is improving
An exterior view of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) building, complete with logo, is seen March 27, 2020 in Washington, DC
Olivier Douliery | AFP | Getty Images
Good global economic news greeted US markets on Tuesday morning. Overnight, the International Monetary Fund raised its growth forecast for the year to 2.9% from a previous forecast of 2.7%. “Economic growth proved surprisingly resilient in the third quarter of last year, with strong labor markets, robust household consumption and business investment, and better-than-expected adaptation to the energy crisis in Europe.” , said Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, director of research at the IMF. Indeed, the euro zone helped ease fears of a global recession on Tuesday morning by posting surprise growth in the fourth quarter. Despite the good news, however, inflation and Russia’s war in Ukraine still pose risks to the global economy.
3. Big beat for GM
Mary Barra, CEO, GM at NYSE, November 17, 2022.
Source: NYSE
General Engines easily exceeded Wall Street’s expectations for its quarterly results. Earnings per share came in at $2.12, versus $1.69 forecast by analysts. Revenue was also higher than expected at $43.11 billion. The earnings report is the latest indication that the automotive sector is beginning to normalize again after facing strong demand in an environment of low interest rates and supply chain groans triggered by the Covid pandemic. Still, it wasn’t all good news for GM as it announced tighter margins, an issue the industry as a whole will have to deal with as the price war escalates.
4. Bargain-hungry customers drive McDonald’s
The McRib sandwich.
David Paul Morris | Getty Images News | Getty Images
McDonald’s, like Walmart, is designed to thrive during tough economic times. Even though the fast food giant has raised prices to keep up with inflation, it is still able to attract masses to its drive-thrus and counters as people abandon full-service restaurants to gobble up meals and valuable offers. McDonald’s reported earnings and sales on Tuesday that beat Wall Street’s outlook, as same-store sales rose by double digits in the United States and abroad. McRib’s “Farewell Tour” also helped sales, unsurprisingly.
5. The United States will end the Covid health emergency
A woman receives a booster dose of the Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a vaccination center in Antwerp, Belgium, February 1, 2022.
Johanna Geron | Reuters
Biden administration to end national health emergency designation for Covid in May. This means that the United States will begin to treat the virus more as a seasonal health risk, like the flu. Emergency declarations implemented for the first time by the Trump administration gave hospitals more flexibility to deal with jumps in Covid hospitalizations, and they allowed people to stay longer on Medicaid. Covid has killed more than a million people in America since 2020, although deaths and hospitalizations have fallen dramatically as vaccines have become more available and treatments have improved.
CNBC's Samantha Subin, Silvia Amaro, Michael Wayland, Amelia Lucas and Spencer Kimball contributed to this report.
