EQUIPPP will allow Grace Cancer Foundation to list on the Social Stock Exchange

Hyderabad: Dr. Chinnababu Sunkavalli, Robotic Oncology Surgeon and Founder of Grace Cancer Foundation participated in A Journey Ahead with Social Stock Exchange in India” event organized by EQUIPPP Social Impact Technologies Limited in Hyderabad and discovered the potential of listing on the Social Stock Exchange for Non-Profit Organizations.

During the event, Dr. Chinnababu interacted with thought leaders and keynote speakers Jeevan Sonparote, CGM SEBI and Hemant Gupta, MD & CEO BRTSIF, BSE. He was confident that the Grace Cancer Foundation could take advantage of the opportunity of the Social Fellowship and get all of its questions clear, entered into an agreement with EQUIPPP for holistic support and technology applications required for Grace Cancer Foundation listing on the Social Exchange and explore various other cross-industry sectors. partnerships.

EQUIPPP is a leading provider of book-building technology and an impact evaluation marketplace for nonprofits and social enterprises. The company is a digital reality of the framework proposed in the famous book Social Value Investing” written by Professor William B Emicke and Professor Howard Buffet. According to Bill Gates, the book Social Value Investing offers a compelling argument and a practical framework for how collaboration between philanthropy, governments and the private sector can provide lasting solutions to the world’s toughest challenges. As a technology company, EQUIPPP is focused on enabling cross-industry collaborations and scalable public-private partnerships.

Grace Cancer Foundation (Global Research and Cancer Education), is a non-profit organization that was founded with the vision to fight and alleviate cancer. The Foundation has touched over 10 million lives since its inception through transformative social change. The organization has partnered with IIIT Hyderabad, Microsoft India, etc. She has been widely acclaimed by distinguished personalities including VC Sajjanar IPS, MD TSTRC, Mr. Chandu Thota, VP Google, Mr. Ramesh Kaza, Sr MD and CIO State Street India, etc.

This EQUIPPP collaboration is a step towards building an equitable and inclusive financial access model for entities exploring the prospects of listing on the Social Exchange.

