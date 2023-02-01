US stock market has plenty of reason to rally after Fed decision





Markets are cautious ahead of the Fed

After a tumultuous 2022, many investors are waiting on the sidelines, holding cash and waiting to get in

With risk aversion sentiment dominating and ample liquidity on the sidelines, markets could rally in the second half of the week Yesterday the lower closed. That’s nothing new, given that the same thing happened the last three times Powell spoke. I don’t expect any surprises. A and Powell maintaining their stance on the fight (“we are getting better, but it’s not time to rest yet”) is likely. As always, markets are pricing in such a scenario. In the meantime, while the focus is still on recession and earnings (we’ll have a dedicated analysis as soon as the quarters end), there are other situations worthy of consideration. Cash levels at historic highs After the 2022 sale, there is still plenty of cash on the sidelines that needs to be deployed. We can see above that several funds are at record highs not seen in years (curiously, they were also at very high levels in 2009 when the market recovered from the subprime bubble). Takeover announcements made by various companies in January could help support prices. Authorizations to buy back US shares Typically, we don’t see the typical euphoria of bubble bursts, where the collapse occurs after the markets have been taken by surprise. After a year like 2022, markets are already negative when it comes to sentiment, and if we look at the chart below, we can see that traders are still in risk-off mode. Usually when traders are negative there is a lot of caution and therefore it is hard to be caught off guard if the market continues to decline. Risk Off/Sentiment Risk However, the surprise could come from the opposite direction. A continuation of the rally could generate a buying spree in a self-reinforcing mechanism between closing shorts and new buying. In that sense, this week won’t be so much about the FOMC’s decision on the size of the hike, or even about what Powell said (which I think will be confirmed as hawkish). Instead, it will be about how the markets react in the second half of the week and the following week. Disclaimer: This article is written for informational purposes only; it does not constitute a solicitation, offer, advice, advice or recommendation to invest as such, nor is it intended to induce the purchase of assets in any way. I would like to remind you that any type of asset is evaluated from several points of view and is very risky; therefore, any investment decision and the associated risk rests with the investor.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.investing.com/analysis/us-stock-market-has-plenty-of-reasons-to-rally-after-feds-decision-200634857 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos