HCM Stock Exchange’s First Trading Session Opens After Tet Holidays | Business





During the gong beating ceremony (Photo: VNA) City of HCM (VNA) The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE) started its first trading session after the Tet holiday (Lunar New Year) with a gongs ceremony on January 31. In her remarks, Chairman of the State Securities Commission, Vu Thi Chan Phuong, noted that the stock Exchange maintained its stability and smooth sailing last year amid obstacles to the national economy. As the international economic and political situation is expected to continue to develop in a complicated and unexpected way this year, the sector will further consolidate the legal framework and market development policies, and review and study the relevant legal documents, mechanisms and policies, corresponding to reality. , she says. It will also intensify the restructuring and upgrading of systems serving the market, introduce new products and services, and step up supervisions, inspections and handling of wrongdoings, Phuong said, adding that solutions will be taken to consolidate the confidence of the people. investors in the market. . At the end of the last trading session of 2022, the VN-Index, which tracks the performance of HOSE, closed at 1,007 points, down 32.78% from the end of 2021. Despite a sharp decline, the domestic stock market remained stable last year and most listed companies recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic./. ANV

