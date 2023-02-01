OSHA increases penalties for 2023

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has increased its minimum and maximum penalties for workplace safety and health violations by 7.7% effective January 17, 2023.

Today, a “serious” violation can cost up to $15,625, and a “willful” or “repeated” violation can cost up to $156,259.

OSHA increases maximum penalties to account for inflation at the beginning of each calendar year. The agency’s inflation increase in 2021 was 6.2%. OSHA also requires that states plan to increase their penalties in accordance with OSHA increases.

In 2021, a congressional committee proposed maximum penalties of $70,000 for a “serious” violation and $700,000 for a “deliberate” or “repeated” violation. The recommendation, however, failed to make its way into the Cut Inflation Act 2022.

Looking critically at the legal merits of the citation — and considering a contest if a viable defense is available — is often worth the effort. OSHA citations come with many hidden costs beyond monetary penalties. A “serious” violation can be more costly than the few thousand dollars saved by a quick resolution. Taking a monetary penalty reduction while allowing OSHA to enter a final order with a recorded violation may expose an employer to a possible “repeat” of the violation. Large employers with complex operations and multiple work sites are particularly vulnerable to these “repetitive” violations and can often be the employers receiving penalties exceeding $1 million.

(Paralegal Enaita Chopra contributed significantly to this article.)