Business
OSHA increases penalties for 2023
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has increased its minimum and maximum penalties for workplace safety and health violations by 7.7% effective January 17, 2023.
Today, a “serious” violation can cost up to $15,625, and a “willful” or “repeated” violation can cost up to $156,259.
OSHA increases maximum penalties to account for inflation at the beginning of each calendar year. The agency’s inflation increase in 2021 was 6.2%. OSHA also requires that states plan to increase their penalties in accordance with OSHA increases.
In 2021, a congressional committee proposed maximum penalties of $70,000 for a “serious” violation and $700,000 for a “deliberate” or “repeated” violation. The recommendation, however, failed to make its way into the Cut Inflation Act 2022.
Looking critically at the legal merits of the citation — and considering a contest if a viable defense is available — is often worth the effort. OSHA citations come with many hidden costs beyond monetary penalties. A “serious” violation can be more costly than the few thousand dollars saved by a quick resolution. Taking a monetary penalty reduction while allowing OSHA to enter a final order with a recorded violation may expose an employer to a possible “repeat” of the violation. Large employers with complex operations and multiple work sites are particularly vulnerable to these “repetitive” violations and can often be the employers receiving penalties exceeding $1 million.
If you have questions or need assistance with OSHA inspections and citations, please contact the Jackson Lewis attorney you regularly work with, or any member of our Safety and Health Practice Group at work.
(Paralegal Enaita Chopra contributed significantly to this article.)
