US natgas post second biggest monthly drop on record and hold near 21-month low





Jan 31 (Reuters) – U.S. natural gas futures posted their second-biggest monthly decline in history on Tuesday, holding near a 21-month low, due to a drop in the production against the extreme cold offset forecast for warmer weather and less heating demand next week. Gas prices have been depressed for weeks in part due to expectations that Freeport LNG’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas was still weeks away from pulling large amounts of gas to produce gas. LNG. Freeport on Tuesday asked federal regulators for permission to restart one of the plant’s three liquefaction trains, which turn gas into LNG. Production was on track to fall from about 3.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) over the past week to a preliminary one-month low of 95.8 bcfd as cold weather and winter storms froze oil and gas wells – known as freeze-offs in the energy industry – in several states, including Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, North Dakota and the Pennsylvania. Despite this week’s extreme cold, temperatures in the lower 48 U.S. states have averaged around 42.2 degrees Fahrenheit (5.7 Celsius) so far in January, putting this month on track. to be the hottest January since 2006, when mercury averaged a record high of 42.8 F, according to data from Refinitiv and the federal government. First-month gas futures for March delivery rose 0.7 cents, or 0.3%, to $2.684 per million British thermal units. On Monday, the contract closed at its lowest level since April 2021. Despite the slight increase, the contract remained in oversold territory with the relative strength index (RSI) below 30 for a second day in a row and the 15th time this year. For the month, the first month fell about 40%, putting it on track for its second biggest monthly loss on record after plunging 42% in January 2001. Meteorologists predict that temperatures in much of the lower 48 U.S. states will remain generally colder than normal through February 4 before turning warmer than normal from at least February 5 through February 15. With milder weather ahead, Refinitiv predicts U.S. gas demand, including exports, will rise from 134.5 billion cubic feet per day this week to 128.8 billion cubic feet per day this week. next. The forecast for this week was higher than Refinitiv’s outlook on Monday, while its forecast for next week was lower. This should allow utilities to continue drawing less gas from storage for a fourth or fifth week in a row. The biggest wildcard in the gas market remains when the Freeport export plant emerges from a seven-month outage caused by a fire in June 2022. Freeport is the second-largest LNG export plant in the United States, and traders expect prices to rise once it starts pulling large amounts of gas, boosting fuel demand . The plant can pull about 2.1 billion cubic feet per day of gas per day, or about 2% of what US gas producers take from the ground. Freeport has been pulling small amounts of gas since Jan. 26, when federal regulators approved the company’s plan to begin cooling parts of the plant. Several analysts have said they don’t expect Freeport to start producing LNG until mid-February, March or later. Some vessels have diverted from Freeport in recent weeks, possibly including Corcovado LNG in the past 24 hours, which appears to be heading to another port. But several tankers were still waiting in the Gulf of Mexico to pick up LNG from the plant, including Prism Courage (since around Nov. 4), Prism Agility (Jan. 2), Prism Brilliance (Jan. 26), and Kmarin Diamond (Jan. 26 ). Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/us-natgas-posts-second-biggest-monthly-drop-ever-holds-near-21-month-low-2023-01-31/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos