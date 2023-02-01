Marathon Petroleum beats earnings estimates due to strong demand and tight supply





Jan 31 (Reuters) – Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N) beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly profits on Tuesday as its margins soared amid tight supply and strong demand for refined products . The major US refiner also approved another $5 billion in share buybacks, while rival Phillips 66 (PSX.N) returned $1.2 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks at the during the quarter in question. Shares of Phillips 66 fell 5.4% after missing analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit, while Marathon rose 1%. US President Joe Biden’s administration has criticized oil companies for pouring money into shareholder payouts rather than investing significantly in more refining capacity despite the shortage. Marathon’s crude capacity utilization was approximately 94% in the fourth quarter, resulting in total throughput of 2.9 million barrels per day (bpd), which remained roughly flat from one year to the next. It expects first-quarter crude throughput volumes to decline by about 2.5 million barrels per day, representing 88% utilization, due to higher spin-off activity in the first half of 2023. The company’s refining and marketing margins jumped 81.5% to $28.82 a barrel from a year ago. Marathon recorded a margin capture rate of 109% – the rate of realized margins rather than benchmark margins – this quarter, and expects to move towards an average of 100% in the coming quarters, in part by optimizing the fuel production during maintenance periods. “We’ve significantly changed the way we go to market from a business perspective across our business,” Rick Hessling, Marathon’s senior vice president of global commodities, said on the call. to Tuesday’s first-quarter results. Realized refining margins for Phillips 66 jumped 65% to $19.73 a barrel. “Refining margins (for Phillips) were weaker than expected in the Atlantic Basin and West Coast, which drove earnings down,” said Jason Gabelman, an analyst at Cowen and Co. Earnings from turning oil into gasoline, diesel and jet fuel hit multi-decade highs last year as refineries went into full gear to meet growing demand amid supply shortages. to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and factory closures. The shortage of diesel stocks and the EU ban should continue to support refining margins, according to Marathon Hessling. Findlay, Ohio-based Marathon posted fourth-quarter adjusted net income of $6.65 per share, versus an average analyst estimate of $5.67 per share, according to Refinitiv data. Phillips 66 reported adjusted earnings of $4 per share, versus analysts’ expectations of $4.35 per share. “Although the total return on cash (of Phillips 66) for the quarter was higher than our estimate, it still fell short of the company’s goal of generating 40% of operating cash flow,” said Faisal Hersi, analyst at Edward Jones. Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi, Shinjini Ganguli and Deepa Babington Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/refiner-marathon-petroleum-beats-quarterly-profit-estimates-2023-01-31/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos