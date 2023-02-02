S&P 500 closes higher on Wednesday, Nasdaq adds 2% as investors look past Fed rate hike

The S&P 500 gained 1.05% to end at 4,119.21, reversing an earlier decline of nearly 1%. The Nasdaq Composite added 2% to close at 11,816.32, boosted by gains from chipmakers following strong earnings from Advanced micro-systems . Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 6.92 points, or 0.02% to 34,092.96 after slipping more than 500 points to the day’s low.

Stocks gained on Wednesday in an intraday reversal as investors shrugged off a quarter-point rate hike from the Federal Reserve and instead focused on comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell that acknowledged the decline in inflation.

The Fed’s latest hike represented a slowdown from its half-point hike in December, giving a nod to investors hoping the central bank would ease its aggressive tightening campaign. They were further encouraged by Powell’s comments.

“We can now say for the first time that the process of disinflation has begun. We can and do see it in the prices of goods so far,” Powell said at the press conference following the announcement. meeting.

However, the central bank gave no real hint of a pause in the hikes, keeping the wording in its post-meeting statement that “continued increases in the target range will be appropriate to achieve a sufficiently tight monetary policy stance. to bring inflation down to 2% over time.”

In remarks at the press conference, Powell added that the Fed should be restrictive for a while and that the central bank still has work to do.

“I don’t see any signs yet that the Fed is open to rate cuts in 2023,” said Bill Zox, portfolio manager at Brandywine Global. “I’m not sure the Fed is even attempting a soft landing. Although they never say so, they might prefer the restorative aspects of a recession and a real bear market.”

There have been recent indications that inflation is slowing across the economy and the Fed acknowledged this, saying in its post-meeting statement that it “has eased somewhat but remains elevated”.

Equity indices were also boosted, with fourth-quarter corporate earnings largely continuing to show resilient earnings. Platoon Shares jumped 26.5% after the fitness equipment company said its net loss narrowed year-on-year. Advanced micro-systems Shares gained 12.6% after the semiconductor company reported a fourth-quarter earnings beat.

Wall Street is coming off a good month. The S&P 500 capped its best January performance since 2019, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite posted its best January in 22 years.

