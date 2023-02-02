Business
S&P 500 closes higher on Wednesday, Nasdaq adds 2% as investors look past Fed rate hike
Stocks gained on Wednesday in an intraday reversal as investors shrugged off a quarter-point rate hike from the Federal Reserve and instead focused on comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell that acknowledged the decline in inflation.
The S&P 500 gained 1.05% to end at 4,119.21, reversing an earlier decline of nearly 1%. The Nasdaq Composite added 2% to close at 11,816.32, boosted by gains from chipmakers following strong earnings from Advanced micro-systems. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 6.92 points, or 0.02% to 34,092.96 after slipping more than 500 points to the day’s low.
The Fed’s latest hike represented a slowdown from its half-point hike in December, giving a nod to investors hoping the central bank would ease its aggressive tightening campaign. They were further encouraged by Powell’s comments.
“We can now say for the first time that the process of disinflation has begun. We can and do see it in the prices of goods so far,” Powell said at the press conference following the announcement. meeting.
However, the central bank gave no real hint of a pause in the hikes, keeping the wording in its post-meeting statement that “continued increases in the target range will be appropriate to achieve a sufficiently tight monetary policy stance. to bring inflation down to 2% over time.”
In remarks at the press conference, Powell added that the Fed should be restrictive for a while and that the central bank still has work to do.
“I don’t see any signs yet that the Fed is open to rate cuts in 2023,” said Bill Zox, portfolio manager at Brandywine Global. “I’m not sure the Fed is even attempting a soft landing. Although they never say so, they might prefer the restorative aspects of a recession and a real bear market.”
There have been recent indications that inflation is slowing across the economy and the Fed acknowledged this, saying in its post-meeting statement that it “has eased somewhat but remains elevated”.
Equity indices were also boosted, with fourth-quarter corporate earnings largely continuing to show resilient earnings. Platoon Shares jumped 26.5% after the fitness equipment company said its net loss narrowed year-on-year. Advanced micro-systems Shares gained 12.6% after the semiconductor company reported a fourth-quarter earnings beat.
Wall Street is coming off a good month. The S&P 500 capped its best January performance since 2019, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite posted its best January in 22 years.
Read today’s market coverage in Spanish here.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/01/31/stock-market-futures-open-to-close-news.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- S&P 500 closes higher on Wednesday, Nasdaq adds 2% as investors look past Fed rate hike
- The 10 best toiletry bags and dopp kits for men in 2023
- AAR receives $2.6 million in state workforce grant
- India’s right wing attempted to scuttle the Pathaan film. Fans helped him set records.
- International Chiefs fans share their love for the Kingdom
- Serena Williams opens up about life after tennis: “I don’t feel like I left anything behind”
- Climate change: WMO unveils plans for sustainable greenhouse gas monitoring
- Shahid Kapoor decodes what Pathaan’s success means for Bollywood: ‘Money…everyone was losing self-confidence’
- UN experts praise International Olympic Committee for considering admission of Russian and Belarusian athletes
- Pakistan arrests prominent political ally of former PM Imran Khan
- Xi’s power crumbles under pressure from China’s ‘polycrisis’
- Utah State beats New Mexico with compelling fashion