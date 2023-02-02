Investor Michael Burry issues an ominous warning after the latest rally in stocks: sell.

After a dismal 2022, the stock market had a blistering start to the year, with the S&P 500 soaring more than 6% in January and tech stocks having their best month since 2001. But Michael Burry, the hedge fund manager best known for predicting and profiting from the housing market crash of 2007 and 2008, predicts a dark turn.

Sell, he wrote in a one-word tweet, deleted since Tuesday. The missive came just hours before the Federal Reserve’s announcement of its latest interest rate decision and Chairman Jerome Powells’ much-anticipated press conference.

While some market observers have argued a new bull market begins and many investors are betting that the worst of inflation is over, which will allow the Federal Reserve to slow or halt its interest rate hikes and lift stocks, Burry is not buying it.

The head of Scion Asset Management said since 2019 that the stock and bond markets are in bubble territory and ready to burst. He believes the rise of passive investing, a long-term buy-and-hold strategy that emphasizes steady flows into index funds and ETFs, is fueling a massive stock market overvaluation that will eventually by reversing. And when it does: It will be ugly, he warns.

In 2021, ahead of Crypto Winter and the 2022 bear market, Burry said the rise of passive investing and risky speculation would lead to the mother of all accidents in crypto and stocks. And he followed his own advice to sell last year, reducing all of Scion Asset Management’s holdings except a single private prison stock, GEO Group, in the second quarter.

Burry finally added five new smaller positions towards the end of last year, according to SEC Filingsbut the funder tweeted after the buys went public, investors have no idea how short i am. And in November, he said that even after stocks fell nearly 20%, the market was still an example of the biggest speculative bubble ever, while also predicting a prolonged, multi-year recession in the United States. United.

Although Burrys’ forecasts are more pessimistic than most, he’s not the only expert predicting a decline in stocks. Top Wall Street strategists, including Mike Wilson, chief investment officer of Morgan Stanley, and Marko Kolanovic, chief global market strategist of JP Morgan, are warning investors that the latest market rally is just another trap of the bear market, and some market watchers say a crash is imminent.

Jeremy Grantham, the legendary British investor who heads the asset management firm GMO, wrote in a Outlook letter 2023 published last week that stocks could fall another 50% this year as what he calls the super bubble has just started to burst.