Stocks hit summer highs as Fed sees progress on inflation

Wall Street climbed Wednesday to its best level since the summer after the latest interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve, which said it was finally seeing an improvement in inflation.

The Standard & Poors 500 index rallied from an initial 1% loss to rise 1% after Fed Chairman Jerome H. Powell said the economy was on track to lower inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average erased a 500-point decline to end barely changed, while the Nasdaq composite jumped 2%.

As expected, the Fed lifted its benchmark interest rate by 0.25 percentage points to its highest level since late 2007. It was the smallest such increase in the Fed’s rate hike blizzard since March.

What is more important for the markets is the next direction of interest rates.

Much of Wall Street is hoping that the slowdown in inflation since the summer means the Fed could raise rates a bit more, before pausing and possibly cutting rates towards the end of the year. Rate cuts can ease pressure on the economy and juice investment prices.

Powell reiterated on Wednesday that continued interest rate increases will be needed to bring inflation back to the Fed’s target level. And he said it was still too early to declare victory over inflation.

But he also said: We can now say, I think for the first time, that the disinflationary process has begun. This has Wall Street thinking about a future without more rate hikes.

He had the opportunity to use his voice to dampen market expectations, and he didn’t, said Katie Nixon, chief investment officer at Northern Trust Wealth Management. Anyone who had bet that the Fed was going to get tough on financial positions lost that bet.

Higher interest rates attempt to stifle inflation by slowing the economy and putting pressure on stock prices and other investments. The Fed has already cut its overnight rate to its highest level since 2007, to a range of 4.25% to 4.50%, from virtually zero at the start of last year.

At stake is the economy, which many investors likely see headed down one of two paths: either a relatively short and shallow recession, or a much deeper and more painful recession. The creation of hopes for the former helped stocks rally through January to a strong start to the year.

Powell indicated he was on the more optimistic side.

My base case is that the economy can return to 2% inflation without a really significant slowdown or a really big increase in unemployment, he said.

He also said he expects no rate cuts this year.

Others in the market are not so optimistic. A third way for the economy is also possible, said Rich Weiss, senior vice president of American Century Investments: the one that happened in the 1970s in which inflation picked up after the Fed dropped interest rates too soon.

We were headed for a recession one way or another, whether or not the Fed eased the brakes, Weiss said. So you might as well kill inflation while you do it. I think it’s absurd to think that the Fed will magically lift its foot at exactly the right time and slide into a short, shallow downturn and the stock market will come out unscathed.

One area influencing Fed expectations is the labor market, which has remained resilient despite all the rate hikes over the past year. Although the force there helps workers, there are fears that it could lead to too high wage gains that further fuel inflation.

Wednesday’s reports painted a mixed picture of the hiring. Private payrolls rose by 106,000 in January, according to ADP. That’s a slowdown from the previous month, and was below economists’ expectations.

But a separate US government report indicated more strength. He indicated the number of Jobs increased to 11 million in December, better than expected.

Treasury yields fell as Powell spoke, an indication of expectations for an easier Fed.

The two-year yield, which tends to follow Fed expectations, fell to 4.11% from 4.21% on Tuesday evening. The 10-year yield, which helps set rates on mortgages and other large loans, fell to 3.42% from 3.51% on Tuesday night.

A lackluster earnings season also continues on Wall Street, with more mixed earnings reports coming from major US companies.

Electronic Arts fell 9.3% after announcing earnings forecasts ahead of Wall Street expectations.

On the winning side was Advanced Micro Devices, which rose 12.6% even though its fourth-quarter profit fell 98% from a year earlier. Its results were better than analysts expected.

In total, the S&P 500 rose 42.61 to 4,119.21, its highest close since August. The Dow gained 6.92 points, less than 0.1%, to 34,092.96, and the Nasdaq jumped 231.77 points to 11,816.32.

AP Business Writers Joe McDonald and Matt Ott contributed to this report.