Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO Some of the most active companies traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,751.05, down 16.33): Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 36 cents, or 0.66%, to $54.12 on 11.8 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down 56 cents, or 1.21%, to $45.62 on 10.4 million shares. Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX:MFC). Financial. Up 28 cents, or 1.06%, to $26.61 on 8.9 million shares. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX: GIC). Energy. Down 33 cents, or 3.32%, to $9.61 on 8.5 million shares. Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX:ATH). Energy. Down 10 cents, or 3.41%, to $2.83 on 8.3 million shares. TC Energy Corp. (TSX: TRP). Energy. Down $3.22, or 5.62%, to $54.11 on eight million shares. Companies in the news: TC Energy Corp. The estimated cost of the Coastal GasLink pipeline has risen 29% to $14.5 billion as the company behind the project continues to grapple with unexpected construction issues and labor costs. work on the rise. On Wednesday, Calgary-based TC Energy Corp. released the new price, up from an earlier estimate of $11.2 billion, for the project. The $11.2 billion figure, announced by the company last July, was itself a significant increase from an earlier cost forecast of $6.6 billion. Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO). Down 12 cents, or 0.09%, at $133.78. BMO Financial Group said it has completed its acquisition of Bank of the West for US$16.3 billion more than 13 months after the deal was initially announced. The bank said closing the deal adds nearly 1.8 million customers and 500 branches to BMO, which, along with its current presence in the United States, gives it a footprint in 32 states. Erminia (Ernie) Johannson, head of the North American retail and business banking group, said the deal gives the bank the scale it needs to compete and grow. This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 1, 2023. The Canadian Press

