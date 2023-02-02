The stock market hits a rare bullish trifecta that suggests a big upside





The stock market has just confirmed a rare trio of bullish indicators that suggest a strong upside in 2023.

The trifecta included a Santa Claus rally, positive returns in the first five trading days of the year and a positive January.

The trifecta included a Santa Claus rally, positive returns in the first five trading days of the year and a positive January.

On other occasions when the bullish trio has occurred after a bear market, stocks were higher 100% of the time the following year.



The stock market is poised for a massive bull run in 2023 after a rare trio of bullish indicators hit in January. That’s according to research pioneered by Jeff Hirsch of the Stock Trader’s Almanac and recently highlighted by a number of Wall Street firms, including Carson Group’s Ryan Detrick and Ned Davis Research. The trifecta occurs when stocks generate a positive return over three different time periods. These periods include Santa’s Gathering (a seven-day period that begins in late December and extends into January), the first five trading days of January, and the entire month of January. This year, the S&P 500 has generated a 0.8% return in the Santa Claus rally, a 1.4% rally in the first five trading days of the year and a 6.3% gain for month of January. Since 1950, the S&P 500 has completed the bullish trifecta 31 times, and 28 of those times the stock market has continued to print positive returns for the rest of the year. That’s a 90% success rate. On top of that, the upside is strong after achieving the trifecta, with an average gain of around 18%. However, an even rarer event is for the market to achieve the trifecta after a year of negative returns. It just happened, with 2022 being a brutal year for investors in which the S&P 500 fell almost 20%. In the nine years in which a bullish trifecta was completed after a deeply negative year, the S&P 500 generated an average return of 27% with a win ratio of 100%. This scenario played out most recently in 2019 and also in 2012, with the S&P 500 ending those years up 29% and 13%, respectively. “Reaching the seasonal trifecta the year after a bear market implies a shift in the market’s medium-term trend, a transition that our indicators have recently picked up,” Ned Davis Research said in a note Monday. Hirsch himself said of this year’s trifecta: “You should be optimistic for this year. The market is likely to rise significantly, so look for good opportunities in the broader market and in individual sectors and stocks.”

