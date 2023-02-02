Dow Ends Flat as Fed Rises; Meta Soars on Fourth Quarter Earnings By Investing.com







© Reuters

By Yasin Ebrahim Investing.com — The Dow Jones closed flat on Wednesday as investors priced in the widely expected quarter-point rate hike from the Federal Reverse and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell did not comment. reacted to the recent rally in equities and the easing of financial conditions. The increased by 0.02%, or 6 points, the increased by 1.1% and the increased by 2%. The Fed moved to a 0.25% hike on Wednesday from a 0.5% rise in December, and suggested more hikes were to come. But Powell did not push back on the recent easing in financial conditions as much as expected, saying the Fed “is not focused on short-term moves, but on sustained shifts in broader financial conditions.” “The positive market reaction reflects market participants’ relief that there has been no hawkish reaction to the recent easing in financial conditions,” ANZ Research said. On the economic front, data continued to show that the job market was in full swing. Weekly job postings and the December private employment report came in better than expected, threatening to boost wage pressures and inflation. Without a substantial reduction in labor demand, the Fed will not be comfortable pausing, let alone cutting rates, Jefferies said in a note. Treasury yields slipped further into the red, helping the tech grab a bid ahead of quarterly earnings from Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:) due after US markets closed. Meta surged in after-hours trading after reporting a better result and unveiling a $40 billion share buyback program. The rise of semiconductors has played a role in the tech’s boom, driven by a more than 12% rise in advanced microdevices (NASDAQ:) as the chipmaker reported better-than-ever results planned. Sentiment on the chipmaker should face headwinds from a competitive landscape in the PC and a correction in the data center, {{|0 Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) said}}, but remains constructive on the stock. [W]We remain constructive on the stock given our expectation of significant market share expansion in server CPUs and the potential for improved margins in 2H23/2024 thanks to higher volumes and better mix by compared to 1S23 – both idiosyncratic in nature, he added. Snap (NYSE:), meanwhile, fell 10% after the social media company refrained from providing guidance after reporting revenue fell short of Wall Street expectations amid softer advertising conditions. . Energy was the only sector in the red, falling more than 2% as oil prices tumbled after weekly U.S. crude inventories rose more than expected and OPEC and its allies maintained their production policy unchanged. APA Corporation (NASDAQ:), Hess Corporation (NYSE:) and EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:) were among the biggest decliners, Elsewhere on the earnings front, Interactive Peloton Inc (NASDAQ:) rose 26% after reporting that results were less bad than expected, supported by the rebound in subscription revenue. Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:), meanwhile, after net earnings bookings fell below analysts’ estimates as demand continued to be hit by weaker consumer spending. Consumer spending habits appear to be weakening, which is weighing on EA’s live services business and impacting the performance of new game releases, Deutsche Bank said in a note.

