ING earnings rise, shares fall 5% from 2023 forecast





AMSTERDAM, Feb 2 (Reuters) – ING Groep NV (INGA.AS) on Thursday reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter net profit of 1.09 billion euros ($1.20 billion) on provisions for losses on lower loans, but shares in the Netherlands’ largest group the bank fell on its 2023 guidance. Net profit exceeded the 1.03 billion euros expected by analysts, according to data from Refinitiv Eikon, and was up from 945 million a year earlier. Provisions for credit losses fell by 22% to 269 million euros against 346 million a year earlier. Analysts said earnings were better than expected, but forecasts for revenue growth of 10% in 2023 and the bank’s cost-to-income ratio improving to 55% from 60% in 2022 were below expectations. “We expect low-single-digit downgrades through 2023 consensus,” JPMorgan analysts wrote in a note. ING shares lost 5.0% to 12.72 euros at 07:11 GMT. They gained 17% upside in January. CEO Steven van Rijswijk said the bank’s margins should benefit from higher interest rates in 2023, although customer appetite for borrowing and the bank’s appetite for lending are not strong. given inflation and economic uncertainty. “With the current circumstances, we want to focus on existing customers, so don’t take too many risks,” he said. “Once the economic cycle improves again, we expect a bit of stagnation in terms of GDP growth in the Eurozone for the next 12 months, they will continue to develop.” Its core lending in the fourth quarter rose a modest 3.1 billion euros from 13.4 billion a year earlier. ING expects house prices to fall 10% from the 2022 peak and demand for mortgages, which make up the lion’s share of ING’s loan portfolio, is down. Interest margins were 1.36% from 1.37% a year ago, but Van Rijswijk said they should improve in 2023. “That’s what we expect now,” a- he declared. ($1 = 0.9076 euros) Reporting by Toby Sterling; edited by Raissa Kasolowsky and Jason Neely Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/dutch-bank-ing-fourth-quarter-profits-grow-loan-provisions-fall-2023-02-02/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos