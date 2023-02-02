Nova Scotia and Oracle Cerner Begin a New Era in Healthcare

New 10-year agreement to provide more efficient, secure and timely access to patient information

Halifax, NS – February 1, 2023 – The Province of Nova Scotia, in collaboration with the Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) and IWK Health (IWK), today announced the signing of a new 10-year agreement with OracleCerner Implement an integrated electronic care record across the province for over one million Nova Scotians. That Technology can help improve how healthcare professionals use and share patient information.

The new modernization known in Nova Scotia as “One Person One Record” (OPOR) aims to provide clinicians with easier access to real-time health information anywhere and enable healthcare workers to spend less time in front of the computer and more time with their patients.

Like much of the world, Nova Scotia has faced health care challenges such as long emergency department wait times and provider waiting lists. Real-time digital mapping in Oracle Cerner’s point-of-care technology can help clinicians gain faster and easier access to important patient information, including the most important lab data and diagnostic imaging results. recent and historical, when making decisions about next steps in care.

“The availability of a single information system that helps our healthcare providers deliver safe, more timely and connected services should improve the quality of care received by patients and families while making their journeys smoother,” said said Dr. Krista Jangaard, President and CEO, IWK Health.

Healthcare professionals in Nova Scotia acute care facilities can use a digital, closed-loop medication management process to help reduce prescription errors, ensure allergy information is available, enable electronic verification of prescriptions with the pharmacy and better documentation for verification. This improvement in patient safety helps providers ensure that the right medication is prescribed and administered to the right patient, at the right dose, at the right time and with the right documentation.

“OPOR’s approval is a great day for health care in Nova Scotia,” said Dr. Matthew Clarke, emergency physician, Central Zone. “This legacy project will help ensure an integrated and standardized healthcare experience no matter where patients are in the province. As a provider, this will give me immediate access to the information and support I need, so I can focus on providing safe, high-quality care to my patients.

Dr. Christy Bussey, Medical and Hospitalist Executive Director, Central Zone, added, “OPOR will provide the foundation for digital healthcare in Nova Scotia. OPOR will connect our clinicians and patients across the province like we never have before, improving safety, access, efficiency and patient flow. This will drive health system transformation and help propel us forward as a magnet for health care providers. »

Population health solutions provided by Oracle Cerner will help focus on proactive health maintenance. The tools can help the health system know and predict what will happen in a population, motivate the person, their family, and the care team to take action, and manage outcomes to improve health and outcomes. care. Once fully implemented, Cerner’s Patient Portal will be available, making it easier for Nova Scotians to access their own health information and connect directly with their caregivers.

“Hospitals and healthcare systems around the world face many challenges that more intuitive and predictive technology can help with,” said Brian Sandager, vice president, Oracle Health, Canada. “We are excited about this opportunity to help Nova Scotia improve health care in its region. Our collaboration will help clinicians use a more open, intelligent and interoperable platform to care for the people of Nova Scotia and provide a more holistic approach to healthcare for patients.

Oracle Cerner has been a trusted partner to Nova Scotia’s healthcare system for 30 years, providing laboratory and radiology information systems. Oracle Cerner will integrate biomedical devices from across the province into the patient chart, including vital monitors, IV pumps and fetal monitoring devices, and use voice recognition software to improve physician workflows and enable fully integrated speech recognition across multiple devices and platforms. .

