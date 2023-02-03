Stock exchanges place 3 Adani Group companies on short-term watch





Adani Group shares have taken a hit on stock exchanges (File) New Delhi: As many as three Adani Group companies, including Adani Enterprises, have moved under the short-term BSE and NSE Supplemental Monitoring Measures (ASM), according to the latest data available with exchanges on Thursday. Besides Adani Enterprises, the other two companies listed by the exchanges are — Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone and Ambuja Cements. Parameters for screening securities under ASM include high-low swing, customer concentration, number of price ranges reached, close-to-close price swing, and price-earnings ratio. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the ESB said these companies have met the criteria for inclusion in the Supplemental Short-Term Supervisory Measure or ASM. Under the short-term ASM, the exchanges said “the applicable margin rate will be 50% or the existing margin, whichever is greater, subject to a maximum margin rate capped at 100%, from February 6, 2023 on all open markets. positions as of February 3, 2023 and new positions created from February 6, 2023”. Market experts believe that having this framework in place means that intraday trading would require an initial margin of 100%. Exchanges have also noted that the pre-selection of securities under ASM is purely for market surveillance purposes and should not be construed as adverse action against the company or entity concerned. Meanwhile, Adani Enterprises shares fell more than 26% on Thursday, a day after the company announced it had decided not to go ahead with its follow-on public offering (FPO) of Rs 20,000 crore and that she would return the proceeds to investors. The counter had plunged more than 28% on Wednesday. Most of the other companies in the group also fell for the sixth consecutive day on Thursday and 10 listed companies in the Adani Group faced a combined erosion of more than Rs 8.76 lakh crore in the past six days. Shares of the Adani Group have taken a beating on the stock market after US firm Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations in a report, including fraudulent trading and share price manipulation in the group led by Gautam Adani. The Adani Group dismissed the accusations as lies, saying it was complying with all laws and disclosure requirements. Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group company. (This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

