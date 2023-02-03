Americans prefer to cling to cash after being rocked by stock market volatility

Last year’s stock market volatility shook Americans so much that nearly 2 in 3 would rather keep their money in cash than be subject to market fluctuations.

This is the last discovery from Allianz Life, which first asked this question in a recent survey of 1,005 adults over the age of 18 in December.

And the data published in January by the Commerce Department shows that Americans are starting to make more money again. The December savings rate was 3.4%, the highest level in seven months and the biggest month-over-month jump since July 2021.

While saving in cash looks more attractive now given the higher returns on safer investments, some experts worry that if Americans pull money out of the stock market to try to avoid losses, they may miss out. rising yields.

If you’re keeping cash for the purpose of timing the market, don’t, Kelly LaVigne, vice president of consumer insights at Allianz, told Yahoo Finance. Trying to time the market will fail. What we do know is that as the market improves, the bulk of these gains will be realized in just days. So if you miss those big days, you’ll be late.

Ease of investing has declined

The reality is that investing in the stock market is worrying for many Americans right now.

We don’t have a comparison of how many people are sitting on cash versus investing through 2020 and 2021, but one point we can look at is investment comfort, LaVigne said.

According to the report, only 19% of Americans say they are comfortable with current market conditions and ready to invest now. That’s down from 26% in the third quarter of 2022 and 29% at the same time last year.

And more than three-quarters of Americans believe the market will continue to be highly volatile in 2023. In fact, if markets continue to be fragile in 2023, 65% say they will need to adjust their retirement and investment plans. , compared to 57% previously. at this time last year.

Today’s market volatility is frightening, especially for people approaching or in retirement, LaVigne said. But money kept in cash does not help your long-term finances. Money in a daily checking account does not increase, so with today’s inflation you are losing money.

Whispers of an impending recession coupled with still high inflation are also not helping Americans feel the need to take more risk when investing.

More than three-quarters of Americans are more concerned about paying bills right now than saving for their financial future, according to the report’s findings. As a result, the majority of Americans (55%) say they stopped or reduced their retirement savings due to rising inflation last year, and nearly half (45%) say they had to dip into their retirement savings. retirement to pay their bills.

Staying out of the stock market can backfire

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on January 19, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

But skipping the market now could also mean those Americans could miss the upside when the pendulum swings back, which happened after the Great Recession when investors quickly fled the market and came back late.

The market’s worst days tend to be followed by its best days. According research of JP Morgan Asset Management.

Over the past 20 years alone, the S&P 500 has annualized 9.7%, but missing just 10 of the market’s best days, which tend to occur within a month of the worst 10 days, would have reduced that annualized return. to 5.5%, according to research.

Already, the S&P 500 is up more than 8% year-to-date, following a 7% gain in the last three months of 2022. That was, of course, after the index fell nearly 25% over the previous three quarters.

We’re definitely seeing some market turmoil right now, Rachel Elson, financial adviser at Perigon Wealth in San Francisco, told Yahoo Finance.

We don’t see many people bailing out of the markets, although there is plenty of data to show that people tend to sell at the wrong time. However, we have new clients who have accumulated cash and are nervous about investing; last year have heightened all their concerns about the markets.

Take a pragmatic approach

One way to slowly get your money back in the market is to average the dollar cost over a three- to six-month period, Elson said.

The best way to keep your brain from sabotaging you is to plan ahead,” she said.

If you have, say, $100,000 in cash, you can invest it in four tranches of $25,000 on a specific day each month. And it’s crucial to diversify your stock portfolio across a range of sectors, such as international stocks, US stocks, large and small cap stocks. This spreads your risk.

So stick to the plan, Elson said. Don’t worry about buying a day high or a day low.

It also doesn’t mean that you can’t invest some of your money in safer investments.

Many market watchers expect the stock market to continue to suffer, especially if corporate earnings start to disappoint in the face of a recession, Michael Wagner, certified financial planner and co-founder of Omnia Family Heritage, said in an interview. Allocating part of your portfolio to a three-month treasury bill paying 4.6% effectively lets you toss the box while getting paid to wait and see.

Finding safer investments with decent returns isn’t too difficult right now, thanks to the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes. In addition to the three-year treasury bill cited by Wagner, a six-month treasury bill and a one-year treasury bill are now yielding around 4.6% and nearly 4.7%, respectively. And it is possible to find a one-year certificate of deposit, or CD, offering a yield of 4.25%.

You can also use some of your money for a guaranteed 100% return on your money: Pay off high interest debt like credit card bills.

That way, LaVigne said, you always improve your overall financial picture.

Kerry is a senior reporter and columnist at Yahoo Finance.

