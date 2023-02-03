Where is the stock market going? Forecast February 2023

After major losses for the stock market in 2022, January brought a serious rebound for investors.

The S&P 500 is up 6% year-to-date and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up about 1.8%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq, which suffered the most and fell about 30% in 2022, ended the month with gains of more than 11%.

But will the rally continue? Here’s what history says about how the market tends to behave in February.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click on this ad. A d Time in market beats market timing The brokerage you choose is important. Try Public.com, the investing platform that helps people become better investors. See what makes us different. Hawaii Alaska Florida Caroline from the south Georgia Alabama North Carolina Tennessee IR Rhode Island CT Connecticut MY Massachusetts Maine NH New Hampshire Vermont Vermont New York New Jersey New Jersey OF Delaware MARYLAND Maryland West Virginia Ohio Michigan Arizona Nevada Utah Colorado New Mexico South Dakota Iowa Indiana Illinois Minnesota Wisconsin Missouri Louisiana Virginia CC washington d.c. Idaho California North Dakota Washington Oregon Montana Wyoming Nebraska Kansas Oklahoma Pennsylvania Kentucky Mississippi Arkansas Texas $10 Free Share Slice Offer valid for US residents 18+ and subject to account approval. There may be other fees associated with trading. See Public.com/disclosures.

What the data show

A recent analysis by Bespoke Investment Group shows that historically the stock market tends to gain in the first half of February and lose in the second half. On average, gains tend to be slightly larger than losses:

Between 1985 and 2022, the S&P 500 ended February up 0.37%.

Over the past 10 years, this gain has grown to 0.43%.

In years when the market does well in January, Bespoke found, those losses in the second half of February tend to be lower.

What the experts say

That bodes well for the stock market in the month ahead, said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer at Commonwealth Financial Network.

McMillan points to the fact that the main market risks that worry investors – high interest rates, the possibility of default and recession – should ease over the course of the year.

“Six months from now, things will likely be much better than they are now in many respects, giving markets a boost towards the end of the year,” McMillan wrote in a recent blog post.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click on this ad. A d Do you want to evolve as an investor, whatever your level? Public.com is the investment platform that helps people become better investors. Build your portfolio alongside over a million other community members. Download now Offer valid for US residents 18+ and subject to account approval. There may be other fees associated with trading. See Public.com/disclosures.

keep in mind

No one has a crystal ball when it comes to the stock market. If you’re investing for the long term, financial experts generally recommend creating a plan that matches your goals and risk tolerance and sticking to it, regardless of monthly market fluctuations.

Newsletter To celebrate our 50th anniversary, we’ve scoured decades of our print magazines to find hidden gems, fascinating stories and vintage personal finance advice that has stood the test of time. Dive into the archives with us. Newsletter Successful subscription! You will now receive the Money newsletter at Respond anytime to let us know how we can improve. Enjoy! Make sure we land in your inbox, not your spam folder. We just sent you a welcome email. Sometimes email clients send our first email to spam or promotions folder. If you don’t see us in your inbox, check these folders, then drag and drop the welcome email into your inbox.

More money :

How the Fed’s Lower Rate Hike Could Affect Investors

How to know when the bear market is over – and why you shouldn’t wait to invest

When will the stock market recover? Here’s what the experts predict