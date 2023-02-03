Connect with us

Where is the stock market going? Forecast February 2023

 


After major losses for the stock market in 2022, January brought a serious rebound for investors.

The S&P 500 is up 6% year-to-date and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up about 1.8%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq, which suffered the most and fell about 30% in 2022, ended the month with gains of more than 11%.

But will the rally continue? Here’s what history says about how the market tends to behave in February.

What the data show

A recent analysis by Bespoke Investment Group shows that historically the stock market tends to gain in the first half of February and lose in the second half. On average, gains tend to be slightly larger than losses:

  • Between 1985 and 2022, the S&P 500 ended February up 0.37%.
  • Over the past 10 years, this gain has grown to 0.43%.

In years when the market does well in January, Bespoke found, those losses in the second half of February tend to be lower.

What the experts say

That bodes well for the stock market in the month ahead, said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer at Commonwealth Financial Network.

  • McMillan points to the fact that the main market risks that worry investors – high interest rates, the possibility of default and recession – should ease over the course of the year.
  • “Six months from now, things will likely be much better than they are now in many respects, giving markets a boost towards the end of the year,” McMillan wrote in a recent blog post.
keep in mind

No one has a crystal ball when it comes to the stock market. If you’re investing for the long term, financial experts generally recommend creating a plan that matches your goals and risk tolerance and sticking to it, regardless of monthly market fluctuations.