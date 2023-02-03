Expect more stock market gains in 2023 as bullish bond signal flashes

The stock market has been very sensitive to changes in interest rate volatility since the Fed began tightening policy last March.

The decline in bond market volatility is now supporting renewed investor confidence in equities.

The MOVE index of US bond swings has slid to lows last seen in March 2022, when the Fed began raising rates.

After a terrible 2022, the stock market entered this year in a surprisingly cheerful mood, seemingly downplaying Wall Street’s gloomy and dire economic forecasts.

And it’s all down to one thing: the growing belief that the worst is over with the uncertainty surrounding inflation and interest rates.

A future volatility gauge in the US bond market has become the catch-all metric for traders of all asset classes to track turmoil in interest rates – and it’s now showing an increasingly reassuring trend, supporting optimism in the stock market.

The ICE BofA MOVE Index extends a steep decline that began in October and has now fallen to lows last seen in March – when the Federal Reserve began its most aggressive interest rate hikes since the 1980s It continued to slide after the central bank’s latest statement on Wednesday, in which policymakers notably refrained from pushing back the uptrend in risky assets.

Equities benefit from lower bond volatility

The chart below shows how the trajectory of the S&P 500 index of US equities has been an almost perfect inverse mirror image of that of the MOVE index over the past year – up to this week’s moves – illustrating the increased sensitivity of the stock market to interest rate outlook.

The rally in equities was supported by a sustained decline in bond market volatility.



The S&P index rose nearly 8% in 2023, after rising 5.9% last month in the best start to the year since 2019, as slowing inflation fueled expectations that the end is in view of rate hikes in the United States.

Chairman Jerome Powell did not hit back in his speech Wednesday against market expectations that the Fed will ease rate policy later this year, according to billionaire investor Jeffrey Gundlach.

“There was just something about his demeanor. He just seems like he has confidence, he feels comfortable where he’s arrived, and I think everyone kind of felt that. And he obviously hasn’t fought back against market prices,” he said in a CNBC Interview.

The Fed raised benchmark borrowing costs by 25 basis points on Wednesday in its latest decision, the smallest increase since last March. While the central bank has raised rates by 450 basis points over the past 10 months, it has slowed the pace of policy tightening amid easing price pressures.

Annual inflation in the United States fell to 6.5% in December, the lowest level in more than a year, after a 40-year high of 9.1% in mid-2022.

Inflation in the United States has steadily fallen from 40-year highs last summer.



Trading trends in the US stock market also reflect increasingly positive market behavior.

The “golden cross” signals bullish stock market behavior

Charts for the S&P 500 are now showing an unusual pattern known as the “golden cross” – where a short-term moving average rises above a long-term average – which is widely considered a bullish indicator.

This is despite the fact that many financial institutions and market experts have warned in recent months of an impending recession and more trouble in the stock markets. Some of the biggest US banks, including Bank of America and Morgan Stanley, have predicted that stocks could fall more than 20% this year.

The S&P 500 chart displays a rare “golden cross” pattern.



US stocks have seen sustained rallies following past examples of the golden cross – notably in 2020, 2019 and 2016.

The steady decline in the level of inflation in the United States, continued strong job market data, China’s decision to reopen its economy and signs of easing tensions in the energy market have all contributed significantly to the improvement in investor sentiment over the past few weeks.