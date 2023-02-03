EYEfi applies to be listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2023 / EYEfi Group Technologies Inc. (CSE:EGTI)(OTC PINK:EGTTF) (“EYEfi”) is pleased to announce that it has appointed a local adviser in Germany to facilitate a new listing application on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE), Germany’s largest trading and trading center. The Company’s shares will continue to be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol (CSE: EGTI).

Founder and CEO Simon Langdon said: “We are pleased to announce our intention to list our shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. As one of the largest stock exchanges in the world, we believe our cross listing will help trade liquidity and make investing in EYEfi easier for institutional and retail investors across Europe.”

The Company will provide an update once the list is complete.

EYEfi also informs that it has issued 200,000 options to an external consultant with an exercise price of CA$0.50 and a term of 3 years.

About EYEfi in detail:

EYEfi connects the world’s people and devices with the world around them, in real time and in ways that weren’t possible before.

EYEfi is a software and electronics engineering company that has developed, patented and commercialized innovative space technology; Spatial, Predictive, Approximation and Radial Convolution (SPARC) and an associated product suite, which transforms sensors, cameras and smartphones (fixed, mobile, airborne, wearable or wearable) into geo-target coordinate acquisition devices.

EYEfi has also developed the IIoT sensor hardware and associated cloud software, as the second pillar of its product offering. EYEfi Cloud is a next-generation cloud platform that provides a secure and centralized environment where customers can manage their EYEfi product deployments and applications.

