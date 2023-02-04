Bears are sent running as the stock market breaks downtrend and passes key fundamental tests

The way to scare a bear away, experts say, is to make a lot of noise while standing up to make yourself look bigger. Sure enough, a strong rally in equities to start the year amplified by ferocious gains in some of the riskiest and most hated stocks did indeed send bears and bulls looking stronger than expected with only half of the total losses. of the now resumed bear market. A week ago, the setup looked like this: “The S&P 500 is up more than 6% in the first four weeks of the year, benefiting from a reversal in deeply defensive positioning and now sitting just the record downtrend line, with tough tests coming at a Federal Reserve meeting and earnings coming from most of the biggest stocks in the market.” Consider these tests successful, for now. The S&P gained another 1.6% last week, even after falling 1% on Friday. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has signaled his willingness to let the economy prove it can make a soft landing without forcing unemployment much higher, explicitly denying opportunities during his press conference to reprimand the market for his growing optimism at such a prospect. Friday’s blatantly strong jobs report lifted Treasury yields slightly and reassessed some bets that the Fed would cut rates later this year. Yet the bigger picture is that all of last year, bears have been able to rely on Fed tightening in a slowing economy and stocks trailing bond prices in a persistent decline as they now face a Fed slowly rolling towards its intended destination near 5% short-term rates in an economy acting firmer than expected, and stocks and bonds tentatively breaking above those channels in decrease. It’s a tricky interaction, the growth policy equation can certainly swing back and forth from here. But the fact is, inflation falling from very high levels is among the most favorable backdrops for equities in history, and in a market that may have bottomed in classic October fashion. and before a midterm election. Strengthening market specs Along the way, market specs are gaining converts for the bullish cause. With the S&P 500 50-day average crossing above its 200-day average, the index hit a new “high”, the percentage of stocks at a new 20-day high eventually rose to trigger fairly rare signals of a possible major breakthrough. Reassuring, even if the market could benefit from a phase of rest and cooling in the short term. Some chart readers are now giving the market the benefit of the doubt on this basis, and even those who don’t are duly noting it. .SPX 1Y mountain S&P 500, JPMorgan 1-year technical strategist Jason Hunter, who turned more bullish late last year near the market bottom but turned more cautious as the S&P 500 approached of 4100, said: “From a pure chart- From this perspective, the accelerated rally leg of the S&P 500 Index into the upper end of our anticipated resistance zone and recent bullish momentum signals at longer term like the golden cross are obviously not the types of things we expected or want to see in the early weeks of 2023 given our outlook.” Yet the makeup and mood of the rally has been such that almost no one is comfortable with the move: unprofitable, heavily shorted stocks surging from the wreckage of two years of demolition; last year’s winners shot down; a rush to speculatively buy bullish call options. The iShares MSCI US Momentum Factor (MTUM) ETF crash against the broader market shows some of this momentum. The crucial detail here is what sorts of stocks ended up in this dynamic basket: recent relative winners, which heading into 2023 meant, overwhelmingly, defensive-style stocks. The MTUM is now 60% health and energy. He has a massive underweight in cyclical tech and consumer stocks. Too much waste? Thus, quantitative investors who often exploit this factor while shorting low-quality stocks have been badly broke. Goldman Sachs reports that Thursday saw the highest day of short-hedging activity by hedge fund clients in a decade. This year’s awakening of once bubbly and unprofitable speculative tech stocks, along with exciting options trading, has brought out the “Tsk-tsk” crowd who bemoan the return of recklessness and fun. Fair enough, healthy markets aren’t dominated by such action for long. Here, Deutsche Bank shows net call option buying in mega-cap growth and tech stocks topping all 2022 readings, though still unremarkable by manic 2020 and 2021 standards. But any rebound of the market strong enough to attempt to escape speed is going to have a high beta “garbage” rally associated with it, so by itself this “last shall be first” element does not disqualify a rally from serious consideration. There is also a calmer outperformance of stocks of industrial metals, residential construction and other consumer discretionary stocks, as well as the continued leadership of the equal-weighted S&P 500, an index that the broad list of stocks works better. Tight credit spreads also offer reassurance that the macro picture isn’t eroding fast enough for bears to cash in their bets on a struggling economy just yet. Of course, in order to register these gains, the market had to seize on pessimistic sentiment and positioning, significant declines in bond yields and the dollar, and subdued earnings expectations that allowed the band to ignore results. largely mediocre businesses. Much of this fuel can be said to have been burned off, although the sentiment is hardly dazed by most longer-term measures. Still on top Valuation is surely a difficult factor to describe as a weapon of the bulls after the recent appreciation of the index. Certainly, at the S&P 500 level, above forward earnings estimates of 18 times, there is a demanding bogey involving average returns. Yet, I continue to emphasize how heavy the market remains. The six largest stocks by market value (Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and Nvidia) together make up 21% of the index and have an average term price-to-earnings ratio above 30. The equal-weighted S&P is closer to the longer-term average at 16, and mid-cap stocks still modestly valued relative to their history. Of course, the risk/reward assessment here amid all the 2022 bear market decline looks a bit more balanced, with the band more vulnerable to adverse news at 4136 on the S&P 500 than it was lower by 600 points in October. The S&P 500 is accumulating so far in 2023 at a 120% annualized rate of return, so expect a comeback and a gut check. A new trading range developing well below all-time highs would not be surprising. The confusion and debate surrounding recession leading indicators is not going away anytime soon. Markets often express relief, as a “soft landing” seems plausible even when it is ultimately not achieved. Jay Powell speaks on Tuesday and could easily choose to sharpen the edge of his rhetoric on “higher rates for longer.” Yet it’s hard to ignore that when the S&P was at this exact level nine months ago in early May, it was before the last 400 basis points of Fed tightening, before 500 billions (and counting) are coming off the Fed’s balance sheet and ahead of a 10% cut in expected S&P 500 earnings for this year and next. There is no doubt that the worst results are not taken into account, but for now it is the bears who need to regroup.