The stock market rally will peak over the next 2 weeks as inflation returns





The stock market is poised to peak over the next two weeks as inflation returns, according to Bank of America.

The bank said investors should tone down the S&P 500 as it approaches the 4,200 level.

"The downside risk continues to prove that disinflation is 'transient' and/or 'no landing' turning into a 'hard landing,'" BofA said.





Investors hoping for a continuation of the stock market rally that began in mid-October are expecting a rude awakening, according to Bank of America. The bank said the stock market is expected to peak over the next two weeks as inflation is set to return. “We say melted [the] S&P 500 above 4,200,” Bank of America’s Michael Hartnett said in a Friday note. The S&P 500 was trading at around 4,170 on Friday. Since the lows of mid-October, the stock market has climbed 19% on encouraging data showing that inflation is starting to subside. Even Fed Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged this fact during his FOMC press conference earlier this week, having mentioned the word “disinflation” 13 times. But Hartnett thinks the current disinflationary environment could prove transitory, prompting the Fed to continue its hawkish stance and keep raising interest rates. January’s jobs report confirms Hartnett’s thinking, as the economy added 517,000 jobs in what continues to be a resilient job market. Such a tight labor market could continue to fuel wage increases, which contributes to the pace of inflation. The only factor that could help trigger wage deflation is an increase in immigration to the United States and Europe, Hartnett acknowledged. Hartnett also reminded investors that monetary policy works with a lag and that given the steady pace of interest rate hikes over the past year, the economy could suffer significantly in the months ahead. . A year ago, the Fed Funds rate stood at 0.25%. Today, the federal funds rate is 4.75%. The combination of a hawkish Fed and a return to inflation suggests that an economic hard landing is still in the cards later this year. Also noteworthy is the high level of greed currently in the markets, according to Hartnett, who pointed to the spread between corporate bond yields versus Treasuries. The spread is currently at 60 basis points, which is rare. “Such ‘greed’ preceded peaks and crashes,” Hartnett said, noting that years when this spread reached such extremes included 2007, 1973 and 1929. But a new bull market in equities is still possible, and Hartnett offered some factors investors should watch out for. “We are bullish bonds [in the] first half of 2023, but once the recession begins, the yield curve steepens, and only if credit (homebuilders, semi-finished, banks) continues to recover can we be sure that the bull started,” Hartnett concluded.

