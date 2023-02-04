Short seller takes on Indian Gautam Adani DW 03/02/2023

This could become a financial fraud scandal like no other. Hindenburg Research, a small business and financial research firm less than 5 years old based on Wall Street in New York, accuses billionaire Gautam Adani’s Indian industrial conglomerate of nothing less than the “biggest fraud in economic history”.

Hindenburg claims to have found evidence of “brazen stock manipulation” and financial fraud within the Adani Group.

The Indian conglomerate owns half a dozen major companies whose interests range from energy to transportation and infrastructure development. At the same time, it is India’s largest port operator and manages some of the largest airports in the country. The group’s publicly traded trading house, Adani Enterprises, had revenue of $9.3 billion ($8.5 billion) in the 2022 financial year, which ended in March.

In January, Hindenburg founder and chairman Nathan Anderson released a 100-page report accusing Adani of using a network of companies in tax havens such as Mauritius and the Bahamas to inflate earnings and share prices. The report also says family members have been installed in leadership positions and the group has falsified balance sheets to hide debts, driving Adani shares up 85% in recent years.

Since the publication of the report, Gautam Adani’s personal net worth has shrunk by more than $50 billion. The man who last year was considered richer than Bill Gates and veteran investor Warren Buffet has now slipped to 15th place on Forbes magazine’s list of billionaires.

Gautam Adani is one of Asia’s richest men and at one point last year was second only to Elon Musk in the world Image: Sam Panthaky/AFP/Getty Images

The Connecticut Short Seller

Nathan Anderson graduated from the University of Connecticut with a degree in international business. After that, he did a brief stint as a paramedic in Israel. He then began his career in finance at data company FactSet Research Systems, where he worked with investment management firms.

“I realized they were doing a lot of mundane analysis, there was a lot of compliance,” he told the the wall street journal (WSJ) in 2020.

In 2010, he left FactSet to develop his own silver investing strategies for so-called niche investment houses, those focused on a specific segment, like corporate finance and high net worth families. It was not until 2017 that he founded Hindenburg Research.

His great role model is Harry Markopolos, a securities manager who is considered one of America’s most successful financial fraud investigators. Makropolos made a name for itself with its research into Bernie Madoff, whose investment firm turned out to be a Ponzi scheme in 2008, marking the biggest fraud in US history to date.

Impressive “kill rate”

On its website, Hindenburg says it looks for accounting irregularities, mismanagement and undisclosed related party transactions. The company invests its own capital to reduce the shares of companies it finds engaging in wrongdoing.

Anderson already has an impressive track record of exposing supposedly successful companies. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he sounded the alarm when a wave of startups went public through so-called SPAC stock market vehicles and quickly recorded massive gains. Hindenburg’s research found that many of these companies not only failed to generate profits, but often didn’t even have viable business models to demonstrate, despite billions in market value.

The company now employs around ten people, including former journalists and financial analysts. In recent years, they have published dozens of investigative reports targeting companies such as bitcoin mining company Riot Blockchain and gold producer Pershing Gold. In at least 16 cases, the company says on its website, its findings led to regulatory investigations and criminal charges.

The descent of Nikola

Hindenburg is best known for his bet against electric truck maker Nikola in September 2020, when he accused company founder and former chairman Trevor Milton of misleading investors over his hydrogen truck technology. Anderson took issue with a video produced by Nikola showing his electric truck driving at high speed when in fact the vehicle was simply being rolled down a hill. Ten months later, Milton was charged by federal prosecutors in New York with four counts of securities fraud. Nikola’s stock plummeted 94%.

Another Anderson target was U.S. electric car maker Lordstown Motors, which he accused in a 2021 report of inflating orders and whitewashing its production schedule.

The name of the research company, Hindenburg, derives from the German airship that exploded in New Jersey in 1937, killing 36 passengers. “We view the Hindenburg as the epitome of a completely preventable man-made disaster,” the company’s website reads, adding, “We research similar man-made disasters circulating in the market and try to eliminate them before that they attract other unsuspecting victims.”

Anderson named his company after the well-publicized German airship disaster that exploded in 1937 Image: picture-alliance/dpa

Adani scandal: A battle of David against Goliath

Anderson now senses such fraud within the Adani Group, causing the Indian company’s shares to bleed sharply in recent days, despite a 413-page response posted by Adani. The Indian industry tycoon dismissed the accusations as baseless, unsubstantiated and even an attack on India in general.

Meanwhile, Hindenburg took advantage of Adani stock shortening, a financial strategy that short sellers say performs an important watchdog function. In fact, so-called financial forensic research is needed to uncover financial fraud, or hidden market distortions, that could plunge entire economies into crisis.

Anderson defended his allegations in a statement on Twitter.

Research by financial market data provider Refinitiv appears to support Nathan Anderson. Virtually none of the companies he has targeted over the past two years have recovered from an attack, while only three companies have returned to positive stock returns. Twelve other companies are still struggling, with losses in their market value ranging between 19% and 99%.

Other data provided by financial market S3 Partners shows that short sellers made $300 billion in profits last year alone.

Whether Gautam Adani will recover from the scandal is far from clear.

Hindenburg, who gained massive financial firepower by cutting Adani’s stock, said he stood by the published report and would “welcome” litigation.

Even though Adani canceled a planned $2.5 billion stock offering in light of the attack, he seems determined to go the legal route.

This article was originally published in German.