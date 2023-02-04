Stock Market Today: Stocks Extend Slide on Burning Jobs Data, Weak Big Tech Earnings | Arena

Wall Street’s solid year-to-date rally was halted in its tracks on Friday after a hotter-than-expected January jobs report and a trio of missed gains in tech.
Updated 9:34 a.m. EST
U.S. stocks extended their declines on Friday as the dollar added more gains against its global peers and Treasury yields jumped as investors reacted to a scorching jobs report in January and to a trio of disappointing tech sector mega-earnings.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics said 517,000 new jobs were added to the economy last month, a stunning figure that blew Street’s consensus forecast of a gain of 185,000 and tested the hypothesis of the market that inflation will slow down sharply during the first months of the year.
Private payrolls increased by 443,000, according to the BLS, while the unemployment the rate slipped to 3.4%, returning to the lowest levels since 1969.
The report looks to upset a strong week of gains for the S&P500which is up 7.3% for the year, fueled in part by a dovish interpretation of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s press conference on Wednesday, where he warned that the central bank was likely to continue raising its key rate, but noted that good progress on inflation had already been made and disinflation in some sectors was beginning to accelerate.
THE FedWatch by CMEGroup The tool now suggests a 94.5% chance of a 25bp follow-up hike in March, up from around 82% before the data was released, but still considers it the last hike of the cycle, even though Powell has indicated a preference for “a couple more” moves up.
Benchmark yields on 10-year Treasury notes jumped 9 basis points to 3.490%, while 2-year notes jumped 9 basis points to 4.232%. The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its global peers, rose 0.8% to 102.584.
“Expectations-exploding payrolls add fuel to the Fed’s rate-hike campaign,” said Mike Loewengart, head of model portfolio construction, Morgan Stanley Global Investment Office.“It’s going to get harder to say that rate cuts could happen in 2023 if the labor market is able to continue like this, especially since it remains to be seen how fast inflation will come down, even though we have reached the top.”
That said, even with outsized labor market gains, wage growth remains subdued: average hourly wages rose 0.3% on the month, a level similar to December and about half the pace of November, and 4.4% over the year.
This follows data earlier this week which showed a marked slowdown in employment costs in the final months of last year, and yesterday’s Challenger Gray report indicating layoffs for the month soared to 103,000, the highest since 2009.
Sentiment towards the data was muted, however, following Apple’s December quarter updates last night. (AAPL) – Get a free reportAmazon (AMZN) – Get a free reportand Google (GOOGL) – Get a free reportall of which beat Wall Street forecasts amid a myriad of issues, including supply chain disruptions, lower consumer demand and costs associated with significant job cuts.
Appleshares, in fact, fell 1% after its first quarterly shortfall in six years, alongside its first annual drop in revenue since 2019as supply chain issues in China limited the availability of its high-end iPhones and lower consumer demand hurt personal computer sales.
Google fell 4.4% after the advertising-focused technology group reported weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter sales amid continued decline in marketing spend customers worldwide, while Amazon fell 5.75% after weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and a lackluster near-term outlook.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 43 points in the opening minutes of trading while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 120 points. The tech-focused Nasdaq lost 205 points.
In other stock market news, Nordstrom (JWN) – Get a free reportshares soared 27% following multiple media reports suggesting billionaire activist investors Ryan Cohen has built a large stake in the struggling retailer and lobbied for a seat on the board.
You’re here (TSLA) – Get a free reportshares down 0.3% following some Chinese data that showed a sharp increase in January sales following a series of price cuts in the world’s largest car market.
In overseas markets, Europe’s Stoxx 600 was down 0.38% in Frankfurt midday trading and largely trails US futures, while the MSCI ex-Japan regional index of Asia slipped 0.27% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.39%