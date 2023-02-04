Here’s what’s driving the 2023 stock market rally





Data: CME Group; Graphic: Axios Visuals Markets have turned downright frisky as fear of endless Federal Reserve rate hikes fades. Driving the news: The S&P 500 posted its third consecutive gain of more than 1% on Thursday. The Nasdaq also continued its recent boom, up 3.3%. So far in 2023, the Nasdaq, which is particularly sensitive to falling interest rate expectations, has recorded a staggering 16.6% rise. Enlarge: Facebook parent company Meta was a big winner on Thursday. Its shares jumped 24.4% after news broke that it was set to get a favorable judgment in an antitrust lawsuit filed against it by the FTC, and its own announcement of better-than-expected earnings and a dumping plan 40 billion dollars in buyout stock.

Other tech giants also rose. Between the lines: As is often the case, the real engine of the stock market is actually the bond market. The Fed’s slight quarter-point rate hike on Wednesday and Chairman Jerome Powell’s clear acknowledgment of slowing inflation have investors betting that little to no hikes in the fed funds rate have yet to come from the central bank.

We know this from looking at data from the fed funds futures market, where investors speculate and hedge positions using futures on the short-term rate the Fed is raising (or lowering) to slow. (or fuel) the economy. State of play: Data provided by the CME Group, where fed funds futures are traded, shows that the market’s implied odds of the fed funds rate hitting 5% at the central bank’s May meeting have fallen rapidly over the past few years. last months. Context: This despite the official declarations of the Fed he waits to reach 5% this year (the target range is now 4.5% to 4.75%).

In November, before the consumer price index started showing that inflation was slowing sharply, the odds were up 70%. Now, the futures market is putting the odds of the Fed raising the rate to 5%, which would likely represent a quarter-point increase in the next two meetings, or essentially one in three. The big picture: Decent fourth-quarter earnings reports, coupled with easier-than-expected Fed policy and better-than-expected gross domestic product numbers, gave markets a boost to start the year . The other side: Not everyone believes this rally is real. Mike Wilson, equity strategist at Morgan Stanley, says the upsurge is another false leader and investors are mired in a bear market. "What is happening now is just another bear market trap, in our view, as investors have once again been forced to abandon fundamental discipline for fear of falling behind or missing out." , Wilson wrote earlier this week.

