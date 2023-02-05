Zuckerberg, musk, adani and more

Gautam Adani lost 35 billion dollars in one week and left the ten richest in the world. But Mark Zuckerberg saw his biggest one-day gain since Facebook went public. Getty Images; Bloomberg

THE CHANGING FORTUNES OF THE WORLDS RICHEST

Mark Zuckerberg had his best day ever; Gautam Adani’s epic losing streak continues; and a woman returns to the world top 10.

By Richard J Chang

J he fortune of some of the richest people in the world took a major turn in the last week in both directions. Indian tycoon Gautam Adanis, ranked among the world’s richest, continued to fall and his group announced on Wednesday that it was canceling a $2.5 billion share offering for Adani Enterprises that it had just completed. His fortune is now less than half of what it was two weeks ago, following allegations by a short seller of stock manipulation and accounting fraud. (The Adani Group denies the allegations.)

The S&P 500 rose a modest 1.6% this week and the Nasdaq 3.3%. This week, the biggest gainers have outperformed these indexes. Mark Zuckerberg had his best day yet, with shares of Meta Platforms catapulting 23% on Thursday after the social media company’s latest earnings report beat analysts’ expectations.

And the gender mix of the world’s 10 richest has changed a bit. Real heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers joined this elite all-male squad earlier this week.

Here’s how some of the richest people in the world fared this week.

The change in net worth is from the close of trading Friday, January 27 through Friday, February 3.

Gautam Adani

Net value : $61.7 billion Down $34.9 billion

Country: India | Source of wealth: Adani Group | See profile

Adani, who was the world’s third richest person as of January 24, continued his slide through the ranks of the worlds richest over the past week as part of the ongoing fallout from allegations last week of the short seller Hindenburg Research that the Adanis group of companies involved in inventory manipulation and accounting fraud. On Wednesday, Adani Enterprises announced that it was canceling a $2.5 billion stock offering it had just completed. Adanis’ fortune plunged $35 billion last week after falling $31 billion the previous week. In total, his net worth has halved in the past two weeks and he now ranks as the 17th richest in the world, worth $61.7 billion, according to Forbesjust behind Metas Mark Zuckerberg.

Two companies accused by Hindenburg Research of aiding the Adani Group in the alleged plot are Elara Capital (India) Private Limited and Monarch Network Capital, which Forbes reported Wednesday were two of the underwriters Adani Enterprises disclosed in its $2.5 billion stock offering earlier this week.

Adani overtook fellow Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani last February to become the richest person in Asia and the 10th richest in the world; in September became the second richest with a fortune of $155 billion.

Mark Zuckerberg

Net value : $66.8 billion Up to $12.1 billion

Country: UNITED STATES | Source of wealth: Facebook | See profile

Meta Platforms announced on Wednesday that the company beat its fourth-quarter earnings estimate and, in response, the stock price soared 23% on Thursday. It was good news for founder Mark Zuckerberg, whose net worth rose by more than $12 billion due to the spike, making it his biggest one-day increase since Facebook went public in May 2012. Throughout 2022, Zuckerberg has lost some $78 billion of his fortune as Metas. advertising revenue declined and shares of Metas fell. Now Zuckerberg is the 16th richest person in the world and is worth $66.8 billion, according to Forbes real-time billionaire tracker.

Zuckerberg, who pushed development of the Metaverse, appeared to change course during Metas’ earnings call on Wednesday, declaring 2023 the year of efficiency and discussing the generative AI technology that has attracted others big names such as Microsoft and Alphabet.

Elon Musk

Net value : $184.2 billion Up to $2.9 billion

Country: UNITED STATES | Source of wealth: You’re here | See profile

After better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings reported by Tesla on Jan. 25, the stock had another strong week, rising nearly 7% and boosting Musk’s fortune by $2.9 billion. Friday, the Updated IRS its guidelines for defining a crossover or SUV, qualifying the Tesla Model Y for additional clean vehicle tax credits. Musk ranks second among the richest people in the world after Bernard Arnault of LVMH.

Francoise Bettencourt Meyerset

Value: $84 billion Up to $2 billion

Country: France | Source of wealth: LActual | See profile

Earlier this week, the ten richest people in the world were all men. That changed on Friday, when Francoise Bettencourt Meyers moved up to 10th place, up from 12th at the end of last week. She and her children own one-third of cosmetics giant LOreal SA, whose shares rose nearly 2% on Friday. That was enough to put her above former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer (at No. 11) and Indias Mukesh Ambani (at No. 12).

Brian Armstrong

Net value : $3.1 billion Up to $540 million

Country: UNITED STATES | Source of wealth: Cryptocurrency | See profile

The CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global saw his wealth jump 20% this week, including after a federal judge in New York on Wednesday dismissed a class action lawsuit against Coinbase; the lawsuit alleged that dozens of tokens offered by Coinbase were unregistered securities and were not properly sold to customers. The layoff signaled to investors that there is low medium-term risk for the exchanges, which are not yet subject to Securities and Exchange Commission regulation, said Owen Lau, senior analyst at Oppenheimer & Co. The shares Coinbase ended the week up nearly 22%, and Armstrong’s fortune soared by $540 million.

