Manufacturer recalls eye drops after possible link to bacterial infectionsExBulletin

Janice Haney Carr/AP The producer of an over-the-counter brand of eye drops is recalling the product after a possible link to an outbreak of drug-resistant infections, U.S. health officials said Thursday. The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are advise against the use EzriCare artificial tears, as they may be contaminated and linked to an outbreak of Pseudomonas aeruginosa, causing death. The product manufacturer, Global Pharma, issued a reminder Wednesday. The product was further linked to hospitalization and blindness. Pseudomonas is a type of bacteria commonly found in soil or water, while Pseudomonas aeruginosa can be responsible for infecting the lungs, blood and other parts of the body in humans, especially after surgery, according to the CDC. There have been 55 reported cases in 12 states of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Nevada, Texa, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin from May 2022 through last month, the two agencies said. federal. Patients reported using more than 10 different brands of artificial tears between them, but the EzriCare product, which is sold without a prescription and without preservatives, was consistently mentioned, the CDC said. The CDC said an outbreak of this particular strain of Pseudomonas aeruginosa, VIM-GES-CRPA, has never been detected in the United States before. Opened bottles of EzriCare artificial tears matched the outbreak strain. The CDC is currently testing unopened bottles of the product to see if the bottles were contaminated during manufacturing. Clinics and patients are recommended to suspend their use of the product until the CDC and FDA issue additional guidance. Those who have used the product may begin to experience symptoms of eye infection, including yellow, green, or clear discharge from the eye, eye pain or discomfort, redness of the eye or eyelid, or vision blurry.

