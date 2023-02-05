The empire of the sheikhs behind the meteoric rise of the Abu Dhabi stock market

Abu Dhabi’s stock market has long been considered a minor Gulf exchange, attracting little attention outside the region, reflecting the oil-rich emirate’s relatively small private sector that has long been dominated by the State.

But in less than four years, its market capitalization has nearly quintupled to more than $650 billion, a rise largely due to the extraordinary rise of an International Holding Company stock.

Chaired by one of the most powerful figures in the UAE, Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed al-Nahyan, IHC has grown from a $200 million company with interests in fish farms and real estate to a conglomerate with more than 400 subsidiaries and a market capitalization of 236 billion dollars more than Walt Disney, McDonalds or LOral.

Its weight amounts to 324 billion dollars, or half of the market, when combined with eight listed subsidiaries, including the 65 billion dollars Alpha Dhabi.

The transformation has mystified bankers and analysts, who have raised concerns about transparency and the scrambling of the private sector, the state and the ruling family at a time when Abu Dhabi seeks to use its oil windfall to restore its coat of arms as a regional financial center.

Five years ago, ADX’s largest caps, then First Abu Dhabi Bank and Etisalat, were known to be transparent, a market analyst said. NOW [two of] the largest stocks, IHC and Alpha Dhabi, are black holes…the market is less transparent than it used to be.

You see a snapshot of an interactive chart. This is probably because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.



Even the dynamics of brokers trading on the ADX have been turned upside down, with another IHC-owned company, International Securities, now accounting for more than half of the market’s trade value.

The expansion of IHCs appears to be a substantial step backwards in an institutional environment that previously seemed to be becoming somewhat more transparent in the context of regions’ wider competition for foreign direct investment, said a Western academic who has advised governments of the Gulf on governance issues.

Closed circle?

Despite being the largest and third largest companies in the ADX by market value, neither IHC nor Alpha Dhabi are included in the MSCI UAE index. MSCI’s criteria for including a stock in an index focus not only on size, but also on the extent to which a company’s stock is freely available for purchase and how easy it is to buy it. are negotiable.

Analysis of IHC’s stock trading shows that they were often bought and sold in large batches of multiple trades of a similar number of shares at the same time. Analysts say such deals appear pre-arranged and it can be difficult for investors to buy IHC shares.

Large lots of the same volumes of shares traded simultaneously make up the bulk of IHC trades. From January 5, 2020 to January 27, 2023, this type of transaction accounted for two-thirds of IHC transactions, according to an FT analysis of ADX data. By comparison, this trend was only seen in 8% of transactions by Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and 3% by Etisalat, two other large ADX-listed stocks.

Ownership of IHC and Alpha Dhabi is highly concentrated and the proportion of shares readily available for trading is limited. IHC, 62% owned by Royal Group, an entity controlled by Sheikh Tahnoon, has a free float of around 24%, the company told the FT late last year. Its 2021 annual report said 18 shareholders held 96.7% of its shares. Alpha Dhabi’s report from the same year stated that 19 shareholders controlled more than 98% of its shares.

Foreign investors who have recently tended to be US citizens or Emirati expatriates constitute a small part: 6% in IHC and 3% in Alpha Dhabi, according to ADX data.

Investors follow stock market developments at the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange Ali Haider/EPA-EFE

There is no suggestion of illegal activity by IHC, which pledged $400 million to Indian billionaire Gautam Adanis in last week’s abortive stock sale, or its subsidiaries, but their expansion and their activities have bankers and analysts scratching their heads.

If you want exposure to them, you can’t because you can’t access their stocks, that’s ridiculous, the market analyst said. This begs the question: why is all this happening? Somehow it’s none of those business, but it casts a shadow over the market. It changes the character in some ways, but not at all in others, as this activity is for friends and family, it seems. It is not for the whole world to participate.

IHC said its shares are available in the market at a price for anyone who wants to invest, adding that it was open, true and direct with information about our organization, while adhering to market regulators’ governance and compliance standards. .

ADX said it upholds the highest principles of corporate governance and transparency, adding that listed companies must adhere to comprehensive disclosure guidelines that meet global standards.

You see a snapshot of an interactive chart. This is probably because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.



IPOs and Asset Transfers

The influence of states is never far away. Among the 13 companies listed on the ADX since 2020 is Abu Dhabi Ports, majority-owned by ADQ, a sovereign investment vehicle that also controls ADX and is chaired by Sheikh Tahnoon.

Other recent corporate IPOs that foreign investors include include Borouge, a joint venture between state oil company Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and Borealis, and satellite communications company Yahsat, which is controlled by Mubadala. , another public investment fund.

But IHC and its subsidiaries have produced the most dramatic growth, thanks to significant asset transfers from related companies, with IHC’s assets growing from $215 million in 2018 to $54 billion in September 2022.

Alpha Dhabi’s assets have grown from $1.5 billion in 2020 to nearly $13 billion in 2021, the year it listed, as it reported a profit increase of $59 million to 1, $4 billion and a four-fold increase in revenue to $5 billion. Its number of subsidiaries has increased from 16 to more than 100.

IHC says transfers of assets from the Royal Group, many for a nominal charge of one dirham, have been a key driver of its growth.

Alpha Dhabi, formerly known as Trojan, was previously 100% owned by Royal Group. In April 2021, a 45% stake was transferred for free to IHC, which now owns 86% of the company. More than 40 companies were transferred from Royal Group, the majority at a nominal value of one dirham each.

You see a snapshot of an interactive chart. This is probably because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.



Multiply, a communications company previously wholly owned by Royal Group, also transferred to IHC for nil consideration on April 1, 2020.

He now owns a driving school, wellness businesses, beauty salons and a 7.3% stake in Taqa, an ADQ-controlled utility company and the ADX’s second largest stock. .

Assets grew from $26.6 million in 2020 to more than $3 billion the following year, he said. Multiply acquired at least three companies in 2021 for no consideration: Pal Cooling, Emirates Driving School and cosmetics group Bedashing.

Multiply, which was listed in December 2021 and has a market capitalization of $13 billion, is among the 10 largest stocks in the MSCI UAE Index.

A boon for brokers

Along the way, International Securities, an Abu Dhabi brokerage acquired by IHC in November 2019, has also seen dramatic growth reaching the top ranks of brokers serving the ADX.

Between 2018 and 2020, it processed 8% of transaction value and 9.8% of volume. It now manages 64.2% by value and 45.3% by volume, according to ADX data. Analysts say the data suggests he is buying and selling stocks on the ADX in large lots, a pattern that matches trading in IHC shares.

You see a snapshot of an interactive chart. This is probably because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.



Broker assets grew from $186 million in 2019 to $1.2 billion in 2021, while revenue soared 216%, according to IHC’s 2021 annual report.

IHC said International Securities is growing rapidly but organically given the number of IPOs [16] they have facilitated since 2016, adding that the brokerage has attracted 25,000 active clients.

Steffen Hertog, a Gulf expert at the London School of Economics, said the business network reflected the deeper and continued presence of the Al Nahyan family in Abu Dhabi’s economy compared to the ruling Al Maktoum family. to Dubai.

Which is not to say that the distinction between government and family businesses is perfectly clear in the latter, he added. But there are fewer ruling family actors and there is relatively more space for large non-royal private groups.

Data visualization by Chris Campbell and Patrick Mathurin