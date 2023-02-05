Why markets are rallying and why it could end badlyExBulletin



The good times are back on Wall Street.

Stocks have surged since the start of the year. The Nasdaq is up nearly 15% this year after posting its best January since 2001. And it’s not just stocks: Bonds have risen and even bitcoin made a strong comeback, although all markets fell a bit on Friday.

All this after a miserable 2022, when markets were hit hard by fears of soaring inflation and how the Federal Reserve was fighting it, with the country’s biggest interest rate increases since. the early 1980s.

Today, hope has replaced that fear. Inflation has come down significantly and investors now believe the Fed will soon stop raising interest rates and even cut them later this year to support a flagging economy.

And many on Wall Street no longer fear the worst for the economy, turning away from their predictions of a big recession to hope that any downturn will be mild, or even that a recession might not happen at all.

But should there be so much optimism? Here’s why Wall Street is so excited about the economy and why others think it could end in tears.

The case of hope

Wall Street’s recent gains could perhaps be explained in one word: inflation

There are many signs that inflation is beginning to slow significantly after hitting its highest level in about 40 years last year.

Consumer prices rose at an annual rate of 6.5% in December, after peaking at 9.1% in June. The Fed’s preferred inflation standard is also down substantially from its recent peak.

And economists hope that inflation will continue to subside. Supply chains, for example, have improved. And wage gains have weakened in recent months, allaying economists’ concerns that rising wages could drive up prices.

Prices are still high, of course, in fact, too high for the Fed’s comfort.

But even Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is expressing some hope for inflation while repeatedly warning that the fight against inflation is far from over.



Recession? What recession?

Then there are changing views on the economy. In 2022, markets were bracing for the worst as they looked to history.

In the past, aggressive interest rate hikes by the Fed to control inflation have triggered recessions.

Higher interest rates can have all sorts of negative effects on the economy: mortgages become more expensive, hurting the housing market; companies are reducing their expenses; And so on.

But now many on Wall Street think any recession could be mild, like the short of the 2020 pandemic that barely jumped the markets (the S&P500 jumped 16% that year, while the Nasdaq increased by 44%).

Some economists even believe the economy may not suffer a recession at all, slow into a “soft landing” or avoid a contraction and a spike in unemployment.

This optimism is not completely unjustified.

On the one hand, the labor market is very strong. Friday’s data showed U.S. employers added 517,000 jobs, far more than most forecasts, while the jobless rate fell to its lowest level in 53 years.

“The labor market continues to be very resilient, with no clear signs of stopping yet,” investment bank Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients on Friday.

Investors are also reassured by earnings, which have largely held up, although there are exceptions, notably in the technology sector.

GM, for example, reported this week a surge in profits in the last trimester.



Then again…

There is, however, a big negative in the market: the Fed.

Some optimists believe the Fed will turn around and head for lower interest rates as early as this year, after raising them one last time, likely at its March meeting.

This would mean the Fed would go from fighting inflation by slowing the economy to doing the exact opposite by stimulating that same economy with cheaper and easier borrowing.

The big problem with this premise? This is not at all what the Fed says it plans to do.

Powell, at his Wednesday press conference, may have sounded optimistic about the economy, but he also said it was far too premature to declare victory against inflation, and he reiterated that the The Fed had no plans to cut interest rates any time soon.

However, the message does not seem to sway Wall Street optimists so far.

Some investors still think the Fed is being too cautious on inflation. After all, the central bank for months played down inflation, calling it “transitional” until it suddenly changed course and aggressively raised interest rates.

“The Fed is still firmly in the driver’s seat, but the market continues to struggle with the Fed believing it will pause and/or cut rates much sooner than it expected,” said Amanda Agati, chief investment officer of PNC Financial. Services.

But there are great dangers in fighting the Fed, because the famous adage of the market goes.

The Fed is the most powerful economic player in the world, with the ability to move markets from New York to Hong Kong with a single word.

And so far, the Fed has said, clearly, that the fight against inflation will continue.



And is the economy really that strong, anyway?

Then, beyond the Fed, there is the risk that much could still go wrong for the economy.

On the one hand, inflation could turn out to be much more entrenched than Wall Street bulls believe.

A strong labor market is great for workers, but it remains a major concern for the Fed given that it can keep inflation high, forcing businesses to keep wages high and further fueling consumer spending for those who are employed.

In addition, there is plenty of other data to suggest that the economy could end up going into recession.

THE housing market, for example, has taken a hit since the Fed started raising rates. And retail sales show signs of declinea big concern in an economy so dependent on consumer spending.

Market bulls like to note that “as January goes, so goes the year,” a phrase that refers to a historical trend in which strong January gains tend to portend a good year for Wall Street.

But it’s not always the case.

In 2001, the Nasdaq also rebounded in January, ending the month up 12%.

It didn’t end well. The economy went into recession and the Nasdaq fell 30% over the next 11 months as losses were magnified by the September 11 attacks.

It turns out that all that January 2001 optimism turned out to be misplaced.