Give analysts everything that matters while ignoring prospects

The earnings outlook for S&P 500 index companies is deteriorating rapidly, but analysts can’t raise their price targets fast enough.

Think of it as the stock market disconnect of 2023.

The two seemingly incompatible trends reflect how stock prices are swayed by speculation that the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its most aggressive rate hike cycle in decades. That bodes especially well for valuations of growth and technology stocks, which held up big gains this week even after disappointing earnings reports from Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc. and Amazon.com Inc.

But the extent to which analysts are raising stock price targets while cutting earnings estimates is puzzling to those used to seeing the market hinge on the underlying strength of US companies.

Interest rates have gone down and your discount rate has gone down, so even if your income isn’t going up, you can put a higher price on it [on the stock] simply because of the lower discount rate, said Crit Thomas, global market strategist at Touchstone Investments. They say, Hey, were gonna be out of this in six to 12 months, so let’s look at it.

The fourth quarter reporting season did little to support fundamental optimism. Earnings in the consumer discretionary energy sectors were below pre-season estimates and companies are reversing their outlook based on growth forecasts. In fact, Bloomberg Intelligences’ model shows that those first-quarter earnings forecasts have been maxed out since at least 2010.

This forced analysts who were sticking to more optimistic estimates to follow. Of all the changes analysts made to their earnings projections last month, just 37% were upgrades, according to data compiled by Citigroup Inc. The level has been associated with the past three economic recessions and is 30% lower. at a historical average.

To us, analysts’ numbers for 2023 looked too aggressive, Drew Pettit, director of ETF analysis and strategy at Citigroup, said in an email. They are quickly revised downwards to better reflect economic reality.

There remains considerable uncertainty over the direction of the economy, particularly with Friday’s rapid job growth figures suggesting it continues to grow at a healthy pace. Overall, however, economists generally expect growth to slow or even contract due to tighter financial conditions.

You were starting to see some of these companies come out and give less than ideal advice on growth, said Brian Jankowski, senior investment analyst at Fort Pitt Capital Group. We were starting to see these business growth forecasts align better with GDP, which should be very flat.

That was largely brushed aside in the stock market by speculation that interest rates are approaching cycle highs, a view that was bolstered by the Fed’s decision on Wednesday to slow the pace of its move. Sell-side analysts who cover S&P 500 companies and are already bullish have responded by raising their share price estimates at the fastest rate since the spring of 2021.

The central role of the Fed in the outlook for stock prices was underscored by the market’s performance this week in the face of some negative earnings surprises from large corporations.

Apple reported a steeper drop in sales during its holiday period than Wall Street expected, while Ford Motor Co. reported a shortfall amid continued supply shortages. Results from Alphabets, Google’s parent company, reported a drop in demand for its Search Network advertising during the slowing economy.

Yet on Friday, the major stock indexes were little changed for much of the day before closing lower. Still, the S&P 500 recorded its second consecutive weekly gain.

Elsewhere in corporate earnings:

Asia:

Shares of HDFC rose after the Indian lender reported 18% growth in individual loans in the third quarter as Indian lenders continued to benefit from growing demand for credit. The company reported net profit for the three months through December that matched analysts’ average estimate

Naver jumped after its e-commerce and content revenue beat estimates despite no consensus on overall fourth-quarter profit

EMEA:

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo fell even after the Italian lender reported fourth-quarter net profit above analysts’ average estimate. Banks’ outlook was not clear enough to excite the market, KBW says

Sanofi fell after the French pharmaceutical giant reported fourth-quarter results that missed estimates, which analysts mainly attributed to weak sales in the vaccines unit. Forecasts for EPS growth in 2023 could also disappoint and suggest a decline in consensus estimates, Jefferies said.

Americas:

Apple shares reversed course to rise as analysts noted the company’s services business remains an area of ​​strength. Shares fell after the iPhone maker reported first-quarter earnings that fell short of expectations, hit by macroeconomic headwinds and supply issues.

Ford shares fell after automakers’ fourth-quarter earnings missed estimates. The reaction from analysts was mostly negative, with some attributing the failure to company-specific issues. Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank lowers its recommendation on the stock for sale, seeing considerable operational deficits