‘Armageddon’ Collapse Could Hit in 2050, Researcher Warns





The US stock market could crash by 2050, according to a new study by a Finnish economist.

This is because growth in US stocks is unsustainable and a crash is inevitable in the coming decades.

The study’s findings mirror recent comments from Wall Street legends warning of epic annihilation. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> Thanks for recording! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go.



download app

The next few decades could lead to an epic stock market crash, according to a Finnish economics professor and researcher at the University of Vaasa who is sounding the alarm over an “armageddon” financial crisis. In a recent article titled “Armageddon of financial markets: Will the US Stock Market Eventually Crash?, Klaus Grosby highlighted the extraordinary events that have rocked the markets over the past decade, including the 2008 financial crisis, the pandemic and the Russian war -Ukrainian, which has shaken global financial markets since last year. These stressors have all had “dramatic” impacts on the global economy, Grosby said, disrupting supply chains and spawning high inflation that central bankers are still trying to control. So far in the United States, the Fed has raised rates by 450 basis points to fight inflation. But when combined with inflated levels of US debt, central bankers could be forced to choose between easing the debt burden or eradicating high prices, economists warn, meaning a severe recession and a stock market crash could be on the horizon. Grosby’s article re-examined past studies of stock market crashes to determine if another cataclysm was headed for the US market. Specifically, he referred to a 2001 paper which concluded that the US stock market was growing at such a rate that it was heading towards a “finite-time singularity”, meaning growth is unsustainable and will eventually lead to an “apocalyptic collapse” in stocks. The 2001 paper extracted 1790-1999 data from the Dow Jones 30 Index. Using a model that detects faster-than-exponential growth to identify stock market bubbles, the researchers concluded that the US stock market was heading towards a collapse in 2052. Grosby tinkered with the same model using stock market data from the S&P 500 over the past twenty years, which would explain the dot-com meltdown, the 2008 crisis, as well as the pandemic-induced recession of 2020, which have all lead to a sharp drop in the stock market. He also recalibrated the model, as other analyzes show that it may be overestimating the time needed for a stock market crash to occur. This could be due to the central bank’s “extreme monetary policies” in previous years, which Grosby said could hasten the onset of a financial crisis. He compared the coming crash to the events of 1987 and 1929. “The stock market crashes of October 1987 and October 1929 that have been studied in current research as robustness checks could serve as a guide to how such a crash might evolve: for both events, market participants observed extreme reductions in market capitalization in a very short time,” Grosby warned. His findings echo warnings from prominent Wall Street commentators that disaster is brewing in the stock market. Legendary investor Jeremy Grantham warned investors last week of a “shattering” crash that could wipe out 50% of the S&P 500. Former Bridgewater CEO Ray Dalio has repeatedly warned that financial markets are heading towards a new world order and after the decision of the Fed. last rate hike, such high interest rates could easily trigger a severe recession and a 20% drop in stocks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/stock-market-crash-wall-street-recession-financial-crisis-armageddon-collapse-2023-2 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos