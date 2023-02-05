Unusual stock price movement of a conglomerate transparent, fair and efficient stock markets





Even as the sale of Adani shares confused the markets last week, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), which regulates stock markets, on Saturday ensured appropriate action in all specific matters related to the entities.

In all specific entity-related matters, if any information comes to the attention of SEBI, then, in accordance with existing policies, it is reviewed and after thorough review, appropriate action is taken, Sebi said in a statement. SEBI has always followed this approach on entity-level issues and will continue to do so in the future as well, he said. Without mentioning the collapse in shares of Adani Group companies last week, Sebi said that over the past week an unusual movement in the prices of shares of a trading conglomerate has been observed. However, the regulator gave no indication that it was investigating the Adani stock crash. The regulator sought to reassure investors that the financial market has shown continued stability and continues to operate in a transparent, fair and efficient manner. Sebi’s assurance came after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday that the banking sector remained resilient and stable. Without naming any major firms, the RBI said it remained vigilant and continued to monitor the stability of the country’s banking sector. SEBI is committed to market integrity and continues to have the appropriate structural strength to operate in an uninterrupted, transparent and efficient manner, as has been the case thus far, Sebi said in the statement. As part of its mandate, SEBI seeks to maintain an orderly and efficient functioning of the market and has put in place a set of well-defined and publicly available supervisory measures (including the ASM framework) to deal with excessive market volatility. specific actions. This mechanism is automatically triggered under certain price volatility conditions of any stock, he said. Adani Group flagship Adani Enterprises (AEL) came under huge selling pressure and its stock fell 54% after the Adani Group Hindenburg report was released on January 24. Nine other listed shares of Adani had tumbled as much as 50% since then and even led to an intraday drop in the Sensex on Feb. 1 when the budget was announced. The group had to cancel AEL’s follow-on public offering (FPO) a day after successfully securing full subscription for the issue, following interest from non-institutional investors and family offices of large corporations. Also in the longer term, Indian markets have been viewed positively by investors, he said. An international comparison of dollar-adjusted market returns with peer and developed countries, over the past 3 years to date, places the Indian market as a positive outlier, Sebi said. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) last week placed Adani Enterprises Ltd, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd and Ambuja Cements under additional short-term watch (ASM). This means that there will be additional margins in trading these stocks. “Market participants may note that the ASM Framework should be combined with any other applicable supervisory measures imposed by exchanges from time to time,” NSE said. NSE’s decision came after Adani Enterprises plunged 26.50% and Adani Ports fell 6.13% on Thursday.

