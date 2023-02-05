The stock market has flash crashes and needs to change.





Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

At 9:30 a.m. on January 24, the world saw, briefly, just how fragile the stock market is. When left to its own devices, which is, essentially, exactly what happened the prices of more than 25o of stocks oscillated wildly, causing unacceptable and chaotic trading, many of which had to be torn apart after the fact. Why is it important: Stock auctions, such as those held daily at 9:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., are a transparent and reliable form of price transparency. Continuous trading that occurs between these hours, on the other hand, is plagued by illiquidity, instant crashes, and market manipulation. Without an opening auction to anchor prices, the market turns out to be totally rudderless. The big picture: As Walter Mattli explains in his excellent book“Darkness by Design”, the stock market has become, since around 2005, dominated by ruthless and highly profitable financial intermediaries, banks and high-frequency traders who trade against large investors. How it works: During the trading day, the stock market operates on a “rolling” basis, with the time between trades being measured in microseconds. In such a system, it is usually impossible to instantly connect a natural buyer or seller with someone who wants to do the opposite trade. Instead, intermediaries are involved in almost every exchange. Exceptions to the rule are opening and closing auctions, when trading can be done in size, and high frequency traders have no advantage. Between the lines: There is no particularly valid reason why stock markets should trade all the time. Until March 2020, for example, stocks listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange traded in mini-auctions every five seconds. According to a paper study tilting. It was definitely bad for investors.

The exchange itself, however, saw higher volume, higher fees, and higher profits, which is why it changed. Reality check: It’s hard to see the United States moving to a “frequent batch auction” system or discontinuous trading, no matter how much better that would be for investors, because such a move would be bad, financially, for investors. scholarships themselves. The events of the past month, however, underscore that auctions are much more robust than continuous exchanges and are much more efficient for large investors, pension funds, insurers and others who invest on behalf of ordinary Americans. The bottom line: America has too many stock exchanges well over a dozen and, as Mattli convincingly demonstrates, a toothless set of regulators who seem incapable of enforcing rules about what goes on there. (It’s been almost a decade since the SEC’s last action against the NYSE, and it was a help.) In an ideal world, there would be no continuous trade. A series of auctions would be much more effective in providing investors with the liquidity they need, without any bid-ask spread. They don’t even have to happen every five seconds; a handful of auctions a day would probably suffice. Go further: My review-essay of Mattli’s book appeared in Foreign Affairs in 2019.

