Top fund manager thinks ANOTHER stock market crash is coming in 2023! Here’s what I would do





Image source: Getty Images

As fears of a recession mount, investors are increasingly agitated by the uncertainty surrounding a potential stock market crash in 2023. And those fears may well be justified. Last month, legendary British investor Jeremy Grantham published his Outlook letter 2023. And it didn’t look pretty. For those unaware, Grantham co-founded GMO, an investment management firm founded in 1977. Since then, its assets under management have grown exponentially, reaching approximately $65 billion. In his letter, he lists a myriad of factors that could indicate a 16.7% decline in S&P500 by the end of the year. And that was his most optimistic view. In the worst case, he predicts that the stock market will crash by up to 50%! Does that mean investors should start selling everything and run for the hills? No. Let’s take a closer look at what’s going on. Survey of the potential stock market crash of 2023 In the letter, Grantham outlined key catalysts for an impending potential decline. And it’s nothing we haven’t talked about before: Covid-19, Ukraine, supply chain disruptions, inflation and interest rates. But what makes him so concerned about a stock market crash is that the current bear market is actually quite unusual. Throughout history, each bear market has been triggered by different factors. But they share some common characteristics: A decline in corporate profits

A collapse of the real estate market

An economic recession And yet, none of this really happened. Looking at some of the latest S&P 500 earnings reports and even FTSE100 companies, profits are on average rising, with some companies even hitting record highs. Meanwhile, the housing sector, while showing signs of weakness, is showing some resilience. And as for a recession, there hasn’t been one yet. That’s why Grantham thinks a bubble still exists and a stock market crash could be imminent. And now? As compelling as Grantham’s arguments are, there is another potential explanation. Central banks’ objective of achieving a soft landing is working. It may be a naive thought, but even Grantham admits there continue to be attractive investment opportunities, even with a potential stock market crash just around the corner. So what should investors do? Trying to time the market is a losing game that often causes investors to lose substantial wealth. Instead, the best practice, in my experience, is to use the average of the cost in pounds. Rather than throwing all available capital into stocks at once, drip-feed it over time. By using this simple buying strategy, investors can still take advantage of today’s low prices if the stock market continues to rally. At the same time, if Grantham’s prediction comes true, there will still be plenty of cash on hand to capitalize on even cheaper valuations later in the year. Remember, the stock market has an excellent track record of recovery, driven by high-quality companies. So, while the short term remains shrouded in uncertainty, the potential for long-term wealth creation remains crystal clear.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fool.co.uk/2023/02/04/a-top-money-manager-thinks-another-stock-market-crash-is-coming-in-2023-heres-what-id-do/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos