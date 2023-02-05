Signs of market strength encourage US stock bulls

NEW YORK – U.S. stock bulls are cheering on a series of market signals pointing to an upbeat year for Wall Street, as stocks post impressive gains despite fears that the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy tightening could plunge the market. economy in a recession.

These include positive stock performance in January, a “golden cross” chart pattern on the S&P 500 and more stocks hitting new highs rather than new lows.

Such signals are far from the only indicators used by market participants to make investment decisions, and they are not infallible. A weak outlook for corporate heavyweights such as Amazon and Microsoft and a booming jobs figure that raised expectations of Fed hawkishness injected a fresh note of uncertainty into markets on Friday, although the S&P 500 remains up 7.7% since the start of the year.

However, the steady improvement in momentum and sentiment indicators over the past few weeks has reinforced some investors’ view that asset prices may be heading for a more benign period, after last year the S&P 500 lost 19.4% in its biggest annual percentage decline since 2008.

We think it’s a healthy picture being painted here, said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group, referring to signals such as January’s gains and the wide range of sectors participating in the rally.

JANUARY JUMP

The S&P 500 rose 6.2% in January, partly on hopes that the Fed will be able to contain soaring inflation without seriously hurting the economy.

When the S&P 500 rose in January, the market continued to rise in the following February-December period 83% of the time, with an average 11-month gain of more than 11%, according to an analysis of data dating back to World War II by CFRA Research.

A rising January after a declining year was however followed by a 23.1% gain from February to December with a 92% success rate.

Despite a recent rally that may have made stocks relatively expensive, the track record suggests we may have upside potential,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research.

GOLD CROSS

Meanwhile, chart watchers noted that the S&P 500’s 50-day moving average crossed above its 200-day moving average on Thursday, a pattern known as the golden cross.

Since 1950, the S&P 500 has produced a 12-month average return of 10.5% after forming a golden cross, while the overall average annual return since 1950 is 9.1%, according to technical strategist Adam Turnquist. Chief at LPL Research.

However, when a golden cross has appeared while the 200-day moving average is falling – as it is now – the S&P 500’s 12-month average return climbs to 16.8%.

“The recent golden cross adds to growing technical evidence of a trend change for the S&P 500 and further increases the odds that the bear market bottom will be set in October,” Turnquist said in a post.

IMPROVE INTERNALS

Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at All Star Charts, said all five indicators on his bull market checklist were met in January, including upside volume and risk appetite metrics, which hadn’t happened once in 2022.

One such indicator showed more stocks on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq hitting new 52-week highs than lows — — a sign the rally is being led by a wide range of stocks , rather than a group of heavyweights. It happened as many times in January as it did in all of 2022, Delwiche said.

However, some investors think stocks may have gotten ahead.

Friday’s data showing a sharp acceleration in U.S. job growth in January reignited inflation worries that had plagued stocks last year and sparked bets on a more hawkish Fed.

“The January jobs report was unambiguously strong and should be the start of a series of data points showing stronger activity and inflation in early 2023,” Citi analysts wrote. “We expect this emerging trend to fend off overly dovish market pricing.”

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed and Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Cynthia Osterman)